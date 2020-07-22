/
13 Apartments for rent in Latah County, ID📍
1 Unit Available
618 S Washington
618 South Washington Street, Moscow, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1600 sqft
618 S Washington Available 07/25/20 4 Bedroom House Downtown - Location Location Location!! 1600 sq/ft 4 bed 2 bath House Large deck perfect for entertaining or enjoying a peaceful summer evening.
1 Unit Available
1108 South Main Street
1108 South Main Street, Moscow, ID
1 Bedroom
$525
1525 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Private room in beautiful, friendly shared housing. Come join a crew of four in a brand new living space for students and young professionals. Each member has a private bedroom, closet space, large windows, and private bathroom.
1 Unit Available
1220 East F Street
1220 E F St, Moscow, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
This 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, with a 1 car attached garage is a must see! It has an open floor plan, a bonus 10 x 10 mud room, it has ton of built in shelves. The beautiful landscape is maintained by the Landlord.
1 Unit Available
523 South Jackson Street - #1
523 S Jackson St, Moscow, ID
Studio
$395
200 sqft
Secluded office space in a building a three minute walk from downtown. Includes access to shared wifi, printer, kitchen, and bathroom. Roomy corner spot with two windows.
1 Unit Available
326 S. Asbury Street
326 South Asbury Street, Moscow, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
326 S. Asbury Street Available 06/10/20 Bring you room mates and live in the heart of down town! - This home has an open floor plan with a nice sized kitchen & large living room. Lots of natural light.
1 Unit Available
1310 West A St. #104
1310 West a Street, Moscow, ID
3 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
1310 West A St. #104 Available 06/10/20 Ground Floor 3 bedroom condo with W/S/G included - Ground floor 3 bedroom unit with w/s/g included. Master Suite with large walk in closet. Washer and Dryer in unit. No Pets & No Smoking.
Results within 10 miles of Latah County
1 Unit Available
2520 NW Parr Drive
2520 Northwest Parr Drive, Pullman, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
3 Bed, 2.5 Bath on Military Hill! - This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms home. The basement is occupied by the owner. They will use the side gate to gain entry to the basement & have access to the garage for their personal use.
1 Unit Available
563 SE Shoemaker Place
563 Shoemaker Pl, Pullman, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1333 sqft
563 SE Shoemaker Place Available 08/31/20 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home on Pioneer Hill! - This is a 2 bedroom, 1.
1 Unit Available
1817 15th Ave
1817 15th Avenue, Lewiston, ID
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
1817 15th Ave Available 08/01/20 Very cute 2 bedroom 1 bath small dog friendly - This very clean but small 2 bedroom will rent fast. Freshly painted walls and cabinets, new kitchen backsplash and washer and dryer included. Owners maintain the yard.
1 Unit Available
1645 NE Merman Dr B302
1645 Northeast Merman Drive, Pullman, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1050 sqft
1645 NE Merman Dr B302 Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo on College Hill! - This is a lease takeover! Available March 1.
1 Unit Available
330 Dillon Unit B
330 NW Dillon St, Pullman, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
330 Dillon Unit B - Unit B Available 08/01/20 3 Bd/2 Ba duplex on Military Hill! - Dishwasher, washer and dryer, one car garage. Pet Friendly & fenced back yard. Pet rent is $50/mo per pet and pet deposit is $150/ per pet. (RLNE2250519)
1 Unit Available
546 SE Jackson
546 Southeast Jackson Street, Pullman, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1816 sqft
4 Bd/3 Ba Townhouse on Pioneer Hill! - Beautiful upscale townhome with stained wood doors and trim in craftsman style. All stainless steel kit appliances included as well as washer & dryer.
1 Unit Available
1121 Fair Street
1121 Fair St, Clarkston, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1304 sqft
Fully Remodeled 3 bedroom plus bonus room - Very nice split level 3 bedroom plus bonus room home. This home is fully remodeled from electrical up. Very nice and very clean. Off street parking and very low maintenance grounds. No Pets Allowed WWW.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Latah County area include Gonzaga University, Spokane Falls Community College, North Idaho College, Eastern Washington University, and Spokane Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Spokane, Spokane Valley, Post Falls, Coeur d'Alene, and Pullman have apartments for rent.