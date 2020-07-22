All apartments in Coeur d'Alene
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:21 AM

River View Collection

4034 West Idewild Loop ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4034 West Idewild Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C-C-404 · Avail. Sep 15

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

Unit E-E-201 · Avail. now

$1,075

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 886 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit J-J-203 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

Unit H-H-302 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from River View Collection.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bike storage
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
At River View Collection Apartments, we believe in creating a sense of home and community for all of our residents. Located between the Spokane River and the historic Centennial Trail, River View Collection is a relaxing place to call home. We offer a range of apartment homes from our cozy studio floor plans to our spacious Villas, with attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per adult
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does River View Collection have any available units?
River View Collection has 4 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does River View Collection have?
Some of River View Collection's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is River View Collection currently offering any rent specials?
River View Collection is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is River View Collection pet-friendly?
Yes, River View Collection is pet friendly.
Does River View Collection offer parking?
Yes, River View Collection offers parking.
Does River View Collection have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, River View Collection offers units with in unit laundry.
Does River View Collection have a pool?
No, River View Collection does not have a pool.
Does River View Collection have accessible units?
Yes, River View Collection has accessible units.
Does River View Collection have units with dishwashers?
Yes, River View Collection has units with dishwashers.
Does River View Collection have units with air conditioning?
Yes, River View Collection has units with air conditioning.
