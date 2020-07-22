Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bike storage cc payments clubhouse e-payments guest parking online portal

At River View Collection Apartments, we believe in creating a sense of home and community for all of our residents. Located between the Spokane River and the historic Centennial Trail, River View Collection is a relaxing place to call home. We offer a range of apartment homes from our cozy studio floor plans to our spacious Villas, with attached garage.