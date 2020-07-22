/
/
shoshone county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM
4 Apartments for rent in Shoshone County, ID📍
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
313 S Division St Back Unit
313 South Division Street, Kellogg, ID
2 Bedrooms
$700
- (RLNE5106219)
1 of 6
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
403 W. Mission
403 West Mission Avenue, Kellogg, ID
2 Bedrooms
$825
403 W. Mission Available 05/26/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Cabin loaded with amenities located in Kellogg, Idaho - 2 bedroom 1 bath cabin located on large lot in Kellogg, Idaho.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
511 2nd
511 2nd Street, Kellogg, ID
3 Bedrooms
$850
This house has a garage and a W/D included. - This house has a garage and a W/D included. No Cats Allowed (RLNE2276157)
Results within 10 miles of Shoshone County
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
805 N Main St
805 Main Street, Clark Fork, ID
2 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
805 N Main St Available 08/06/20 Comfortable & Cozy 2 Bed 1 Bath Mobile Home in Clark Fork - Comfortable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in downtown Clark Fork just off of Main Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Shoshone County area include North Idaho College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Post Falls, Coeur d'Alene, Kellogg, Kalispell, and Hayden have apartments for rent.