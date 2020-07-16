All apartments in Ames
2111 Barr Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

2111 Barr Drive

2111 Barr Dr · (515) 232-5240 ext. 214
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2111 Barr Dr, Ames, IA 50010
Meeker North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2111 Barr Drive · Avail. now

$700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2111 Barr Drive, Available August 1st! - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex is newly available for August 1st. Hard wood floors in main living spaces. Full sized unfinished basement offers ample room for storage, where laundry hookups are located for your own washer/dryer units. Front and side private entrance doors for ease of moving. One car detached garage space for vehicle or extra storage. Central Air Conditioning and Dishwasher provided for your convenience! Located in Ames School District, near Grand Avenue and North Grand Mall area. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Please call the Triplett Companies office today today to schedule a showing at 515-232-5240!

(RLNE1900584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 Barr Drive have any available units?
2111 Barr Drive has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ames, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ames Rent Report.
What amenities does 2111 Barr Drive have?
Some of 2111 Barr Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 Barr Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2111 Barr Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 Barr Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2111 Barr Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2111 Barr Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2111 Barr Drive offers parking.
Does 2111 Barr Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2111 Barr Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 Barr Drive have a pool?
No, 2111 Barr Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2111 Barr Drive have accessible units?
No, 2111 Barr Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 Barr Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2111 Barr Drive has units with dishwashers.
