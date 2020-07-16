Amenities

2111 Barr Drive, Available August 1st! - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex is newly available for August 1st. Hard wood floors in main living spaces. Full sized unfinished basement offers ample room for storage, where laundry hookups are located for your own washer/dryer units. Front and side private entrance doors for ease of moving. One car detached garage space for vehicle or extra storage. Central Air Conditioning and Dishwasher provided for your convenience! Located in Ames School District, near Grand Avenue and North Grand Mall area. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Please call the Triplett Companies office today today to schedule a showing at 515-232-5240!



