/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:08 PM
12 Accessible Apartments for rent in Honolulu, HI
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Waikiki
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
859 sqft
Our extraordinary community offers Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Our keyed entry, 4-story building is located just 2 blocks from beautiful beaches, world-class shopping and the exciting Waikiki night life.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
2440 Kuhio Ave #1507
2440 Kuhio Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,200
488 sqft
Live the good life at the Waikiki Park Heights relaxing by the private pool and enjoying Five Star dining at Hy's Steak House! This 1 bedroom condo has great ocean view, is fully furnished with a king size bed & pull-out couch, and has a fully
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
88 Piikoi St., Unit 2805
88 Piikoi Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
939 sqft
Live luxuriously in this stunning, fully furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with 2 parking unit at Hawaiki Tower located in the Ala Moana "superblock", just right across Ala Moana Shopping Center and just minutes from Waikiki.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1118 Ala Moana Boulevard #602 - 1
1118 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
1820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The lower price of 2 bedrooms in the building and a larger floor plan makes you feel comfortable. Room facing Diamond Head and ocean view. The parking stall is on the same floor of unit #632, #633, so easy to access.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
2452 Tusitala Street, #1104 - 1
2452 Tusitala Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
514 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished one bedroom with cable, internet, gas & electric included. 1 designated parking stall. Gas stove, Dishwasher, cooking utensils and linen provided. Minimum 90 day lease. No Pets and No Smoking in unit.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1009 Kapiolani Boulevard - 3707
1009 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE THIS AUGUST 2020! 37th Fl- Luxurious 3 BR, 3 BA, 2 PK with office/DEN spare room, with spectacular Ocean views in the newly re-invented Kaka'ako Area. Every Bedroom has an Ocean view and the own bathroom.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
445 Seaside Avenue #2815
445 Seaside Avenue, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,850
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Island Colony Waikiki, Stunning High Floor Ocean, Ala Wai Canal, Golf Course and Diamond Head Views.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
1551 Ala Wai Blvd. #1005
1551 Ala Wai Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning retreat! 2bed/2 bath/2 parking - great for couple or share. Do not miss out on this upscale unit. Longterm and month to month. Behold luxury, Class in Waikiki.
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
1909 Ala Wai Blvd. #702
1909 Ala Wai Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,000
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Now Waikiki Secure Fully Furnished One Bedroom One Full Bath 1 Secure Covered Garage Assigned Parking Spacious Rooms Beautiful Views of the Mountains and Ala Wai Canal from the Open Lanai Soothing Cross Winds Throughout Great Location
1 of 52
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Waialae - Kahala
4727 Kahala Avenue # A
4727 Kahala Avenue, Honolulu, HI
7 Bedrooms
$75,000
7860 sqft
Private 7bdrm Beachfront Home w/Carriage House & Pool! Kahala Beachside Estate - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
445 Seaside Ave., Unit 2817 - 1
445 Seaside Ave, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,500
305 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Resort living. Everything you want is here. Large lanai to relax and enjoy the view. AC to keep you cool. Everything is included in this cute studio. 30 day minimum stay add GE & TA tax.
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
3244 Paliuli Street
3244 Paliuli Street, Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2292 sqft
$3,400 2 Story 5-Bed 3-Bath House w/2-Living Rooms, 2-Kitchens, 2-Car Carport near Kapahulu - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1952 Sq Footage: 2292 Sq. Ft.
Similar Pages
Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHonolulu 3 BedroomsHonolulu Accessible ApartmentsHonolulu Apartments with BalconiesHonolulu Apartments with Garages
Honolulu Apartments with GymsHonolulu Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHonolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Apartments with PoolsHonolulu Apartments with Washer-DryersHonolulu Cheap Places