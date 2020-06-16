757 Kinalau Place

Amenities

Hale O Pumehana 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 assigned cover parking. This unit was recently renovated with attention to detail designs, All top end appliances, flooring, window coverings, carpet, a/c, and much more. Spacious lanai with hurricane shutters, living area is a spacious 864 sq. ft. the lanai is great for extended living space. This unit also has it's own storage closet on the same floor. This property is gated and building secured.

Water/Sewer is included, No Smoking!

Great Location walking distance to Scrub Hospital, near bus lines, beaches, Punchbowl, and more.



Contact Sherie Hitchcock (RS) #57968-MHP, (808) 561-6833 to schedule a viewing.



Must apply online at www.mariehansenproperties.com, You must be 18yrs and older to apply, application fee of $22 is required.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,375, Application Fee: $22, Security Deposit: $2,375, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.