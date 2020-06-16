All apartments in Honolulu
757 Kinalau Place
757 Kinalau Place

757 Kinalau Place · (808) 591-1110
Location

757 Kinalau Place, Honolulu, HI 96813
Downtown Honolulu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 1402 · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Hale O Pumehana 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 assigned cover parking. This unit was recently renovated with attention to detail designs, All top end appliances, flooring, window coverings, carpet, a/c, and much more. Spacious lanai with hurricane shutters, living area is a spacious 864 sq. ft. the lanai is great for extended living space. This unit also has it's own storage closet on the same floor. This property is gated and building secured.
Water/Sewer is included, No Smoking!
Great Location walking distance to Scrub Hospital, near bus lines, beaches, Punchbowl, and more.

Contact Sherie Hitchcock (RS) #57968-MHP, (808) 561-6833 to schedule a viewing.

Must apply online at www.mariehansenproperties.com, You must be 18yrs and older to apply, application fee of $22 is required.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,375, Application Fee: $22, Security Deposit: $2,375, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 757 Kinalau Place have any available units?
757 Kinalau Place has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 757 Kinalau Place have?
Some of 757 Kinalau Place's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 757 Kinalau Place currently offering any rent specials?
757 Kinalau Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 Kinalau Place pet-friendly?
No, 757 Kinalau Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 757 Kinalau Place offer parking?
Yes, 757 Kinalau Place does offer parking.
Does 757 Kinalau Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 757 Kinalau Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 Kinalau Place have a pool?
No, 757 Kinalau Place does not have a pool.
Does 757 Kinalau Place have accessible units?
No, 757 Kinalau Place does not have accessible units.
Does 757 Kinalau Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 757 Kinalau Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 757 Kinalau Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 757 Kinalau Place has units with air conditioning.
