Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:12 AM

4727 Kahala Avenue # A

4727 Kahala Avenue · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
Location

4727 Kahala Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96816
Waialae - Kahala

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 4727 Kahala Avenue # A · Avail. now

$75,000

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 8 Bath · 7860 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Private 7bdrm Beachfront Home w/Carriage House & Pool! Kahala Beachside Estate - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Boasting an extraordinary beachfront location, this private Kahala estate provides all the modern luxury features your large group requires, with the charm of old Hawaii. Kahala Beachside Estate offers direct beach access, its own pool and spa, seven air-conditioned bedrooms, and eight full baths. Kahala Mall and other conveniences are just minutes away, and a drive of 15 to 20 minutes leads to the upscale shopping, fine dining, and vibrant nightlife of Waikiki.
 
The estate home’s expansive, open kitchen comes equipped with the highest-quality appliances and finishes, extensive counter space, and a breakfast bar. It flows into a large formal dining space and a living space with soaring ceilings, plenty of places to recline and relax, and a sizable television, all oriented toward the fabulous ocean view. Throughout the common areas, guests will find walls of glass doors that disappear to erase the boundary between inside and outside. Abundant indoor and outdoor seating enables up to 30 guests to dine together.
 
All bedrooms in the main house feature California king beds, air conditioning, ceiling fans, smart televisions with cable, and en suite baths with waterfall showerheads. The first of the upstairs masters, the Kapa Suite, also has a private lanai opening to the ocean and pool view, as well as a dramatic clawfoot tub. A second upstairs master known as the Sea Star Suite offers more ocean and pool views, along with a jetted tub.
 
Also upstairs, the Coral suite has its own lanai with a garden view, while the Honu Suite has mountain and garden views. Downstairs, the Maile Suite opens to a lanai, and its bathroom includes another clawfoot tub and a huge separate walk-in shower with an opening wide enough for a narrow wheelchair. The Seashell Suite provides a four-poster bed and a lovely garden view.
 
The separate quarters of the Carriage House contain a full kitchen, a dining area, and a living room, plus a full bath and beautiful bedroom with another California king and split air conditioning. Two washers and dryers, high-speed wireless internet, a Sonos sound system, an iPod docking station, a DVD player, a printer/scanner/fax, and a safe ensure guests’ total comfort during their stay.
 
Outside at Kahala Beachside Estate, multiple lanai spaces create opportunities for barbecuing, dining, and lounging in sun or shade. Palm trees, tiki torches, and a grassy lawn surround a peaceful pool and hot tub area, with the sandy beach just beyond. The home’s amenities also include an outdoor shower, gated entry, private parking, and a security system.
 
This Honolulu home enjoys an ideal location oceanfront at Kahala Beach, just seven minutes from a Whole Foods market, restaurants, and shopping at Kahala Mall, and just three miles from Ala Wai Golf Course. With a short drive, guests can also access not only Waikiki, but the world-class shopping and dining of Honolulu, hiking at the Diamond Head crater and the Makapuu Point Lighthouse, spectacular snorkeling at Hanauma Bay, and attractions such as the Halona Blowhole.
 
Please note that the home may accommodate a maximum of six extra guests at $300 per night, per person. Please also note that the pool may be heated at an additional cost of $200 per day and that a mandatory mid-stay cleaning fee of $360 plus tax applies to all reservations for stays 10 nights or longer.
 
TA-202-025-5744-01

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5830628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4727 Kahala Avenue # A have any available units?
4727 Kahala Avenue # A has a unit available for $75,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4727 Kahala Avenue # A have?
Some of 4727 Kahala Avenue # A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4727 Kahala Avenue # A currently offering any rent specials?
4727 Kahala Avenue # A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4727 Kahala Avenue # A pet-friendly?
No, 4727 Kahala Avenue # A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 4727 Kahala Avenue # A offer parking?
Yes, 4727 Kahala Avenue # A does offer parking.
Does 4727 Kahala Avenue # A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4727 Kahala Avenue # A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4727 Kahala Avenue # A have a pool?
Yes, 4727 Kahala Avenue # A has a pool.
Does 4727 Kahala Avenue # A have accessible units?
Yes, 4727 Kahala Avenue # A has accessible units.
Does 4727 Kahala Avenue # A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4727 Kahala Avenue # A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4727 Kahala Avenue # A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4727 Kahala Avenue # A has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4727 Kahala Avenue # A?
What are you most curious about?
