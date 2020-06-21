4727 Kahala Avenue # A

Amenities

Private 7bdrm Beachfront Home w/Carriage House & Pool! Kahala Beachside Estate - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Boasting an extraordinary beachfront location, this private Kahala estate provides all the modern luxury features your large group requires, with the charm of old Hawaii. Kahala Beachside Estate offers direct beach access, its own pool and spa, seven air-conditioned bedrooms, and eight full baths. Kahala Mall and other conveniences are just minutes away, and a drive of 15 to 20 minutes leads to the upscale shopping, fine dining, and vibrant nightlife of Waikiki.



The estate home’s expansive, open kitchen comes equipped with the highest-quality appliances and finishes, extensive counter space, and a breakfast bar. It flows into a large formal dining space and a living space with soaring ceilings, plenty of places to recline and relax, and a sizable television, all oriented toward the fabulous ocean view. Throughout the common areas, guests will find walls of glass doors that disappear to erase the boundary between inside and outside. Abundant indoor and outdoor seating enables up to 30 guests to dine together.



All bedrooms in the main house feature California king beds, air conditioning, ceiling fans, smart televisions with cable, and en suite baths with waterfall showerheads. The first of the upstairs masters, the Kapa Suite, also has a private lanai opening to the ocean and pool view, as well as a dramatic clawfoot tub. A second upstairs master known as the Sea Star Suite offers more ocean and pool views, along with a jetted tub.



Also upstairs, the Coral suite has its own lanai with a garden view, while the Honu Suite has mountain and garden views. Downstairs, the Maile Suite opens to a lanai, and its bathroom includes another clawfoot tub and a huge separate walk-in shower with an opening wide enough for a narrow wheelchair. The Seashell Suite provides a four-poster bed and a lovely garden view.



The separate quarters of the Carriage House contain a full kitchen, a dining area, and a living room, plus a full bath and beautiful bedroom with another California king and split air conditioning. Two washers and dryers, high-speed wireless internet, a Sonos sound system, an iPod docking station, a DVD player, a printer/scanner/fax, and a safe ensure guests’ total comfort during their stay.



Outside at Kahala Beachside Estate, multiple lanai spaces create opportunities for barbecuing, dining, and lounging in sun or shade. Palm trees, tiki torches, and a grassy lawn surround a peaceful pool and hot tub area, with the sandy beach just beyond. The home’s amenities also include an outdoor shower, gated entry, private parking, and a security system.



This Honolulu home enjoys an ideal location oceanfront at Kahala Beach, just seven minutes from a Whole Foods market, restaurants, and shopping at Kahala Mall, and just three miles from Ala Wai Golf Course. With a short drive, guests can also access not only Waikiki, but the world-class shopping and dining of Honolulu, hiking at the Diamond Head crater and the Makapuu Point Lighthouse, spectacular snorkeling at Hanauma Bay, and attractions such as the Halona Blowhole.



Please note that the home may accommodate a maximum of six extra guests at $300 per night, per person. Please also note that the pool may be heated at an additional cost of $200 per day and that a mandatory mid-stay cleaning fee of $360 plus tax applies to all reservations for stays 10 nights or longer.



No Pets Allowed



