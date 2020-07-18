All apartments in Honolulu
4538 KAHALA AVE.

4538 Kahala Avenue · (808) 951-4177
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4538 Kahala Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96816
Waialae - Kahala

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4538 KAHALA AVE. · Avail. now

$10,000

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 8374 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
4538 Kahala Avenue - 4 BED / 4.5 BATH / 2 PARKING

4538 KAHALA AVE.
HONOLULU, HI 96816

Aloha!
Due to Honolulu’s new social distancing rules, we are conducting only private showings until the “Stay-at-Home” order has stopped.

Prior to viewing the property in person, you’ll be required to check the online photos of the property as well as answer a few clarifying questions by one of our property managers.

Please contact Benjamin at 808-386-0261 to schedule a showing.

-Description-
We have an elegant 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bathroom, 2 Parking home right on Kahala Avenue across the street from the beach. This home is gated, has tile and carpet throughout and comes with a new refrigerator. It has spacious bedroom & bathrooms, two lanai's facing the pool, a laundry room and there is AC in every room to keep you cool on those hot summer days! This beauty is definitely a must see.

-Rental Terms-
Rent: $10,000.00
UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED/YARD SERVICE IS INCLUDED
Available: Now
Application Fee: $30.00 per person over 18 years old.
Security Deposit: $10,000.00

-Rental Policy-
No Pets. No Smoking. No Section 8.

-Presented By-
Ben Chapman
Lic# RS-64454
ILC & Swell Realty
1441 Kapiolani Blvd. Suite 1915
Honolulu, HI 96814

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3393016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4538 KAHALA AVE. have any available units?
4538 KAHALA AVE. has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4538 KAHALA AVE. have?
Some of 4538 KAHALA AVE.'s amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4538 KAHALA AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
4538 KAHALA AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4538 KAHALA AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 4538 KAHALA AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 4538 KAHALA AVE. offer parking?
Yes, 4538 KAHALA AVE. offers parking.
Does 4538 KAHALA AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4538 KAHALA AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4538 KAHALA AVE. have a pool?
Yes, 4538 KAHALA AVE. has a pool.
Does 4538 KAHALA AVE. have accessible units?
No, 4538 KAHALA AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 4538 KAHALA AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4538 KAHALA AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4538 KAHALA AVE. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4538 KAHALA AVE. has units with air conditioning.
