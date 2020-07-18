Amenities

4538 Kahala Avenue - 4 BED / 4.5 BATH / 2 PARKING



4538 KAHALA AVE.

HONOLULU, HI 96816



Aloha!

Due to Honolulu’s new social distancing rules, we are conducting only private showings until the “Stay-at-Home” order has stopped.



Prior to viewing the property in person, you’ll be required to check the online photos of the property as well as answer a few clarifying questions by one of our property managers.



Please contact Benjamin at 808-386-0261 to schedule a showing.



-Description-

We have an elegant 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bathroom, 2 Parking home right on Kahala Avenue across the street from the beach. This home is gated, has tile and carpet throughout and comes with a new refrigerator. It has spacious bedroom & bathrooms, two lanai's facing the pool, a laundry room and there is AC in every room to keep you cool on those hot summer days! This beauty is definitely a must see.



-Rental Terms-

Rent: $10,000.00

UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED/YARD SERVICE IS INCLUDED

Available: Now

Application Fee: $30.00 per person over 18 years old.

Security Deposit: $10,000.00



-Rental Policy-

No Pets. No Smoking. No Section 8.



-Presented By-

Ben Chapman

Lic# RS-64454

ILC & Swell Realty

1441 Kapiolani Blvd. Suite 1915

Honolulu, HI 96814



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3393016)