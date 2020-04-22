All apartments in Honolulu
444 Niu Street
444 Niu Street

444 Niu Street · (808) 382-6871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

444 Niu Street, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1414 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 247 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
bbq/grill
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
AVAILABLE NOW! TEXT JOHNNY AT 8082770652

Fully furnished in Waikiki near bus lines, Ala Wai Blvd, Ala Moana Shopping Center, McCully Shopping Center, Hawaii Convention Center and more! Unit includes cooktop, refrigerator, and stove

Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, Hot Water, Basic Cable, Wi-fi
Tenant pays: Electricity

Amenities: Exercise Room, BBQ, On-site Security, 24 Surveillance, Pool

$35.00 non-refundable application fee.

Minimum 1 year lease. Please use google maps to see property prior to schedule viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 Niu Street have any available units?
444 Niu Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 444 Niu Street have?
Some of 444 Niu Street's amenities include gym, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 Niu Street currently offering any rent specials?
444 Niu Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 Niu Street pet-friendly?
No, 444 Niu Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 444 Niu Street offer parking?
No, 444 Niu Street does not offer parking.
Does 444 Niu Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 444 Niu Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 Niu Street have a pool?
Yes, 444 Niu Street has a pool.
Does 444 Niu Street have accessible units?
No, 444 Niu Street does not have accessible units.
Does 444 Niu Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 444 Niu Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 444 Niu Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 444 Niu Street does not have units with air conditioning.
