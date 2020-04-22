444 Niu Street

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW! TEXT JOHNNY AT 8082770652
Fully furnished in Waikiki near bus lines, Ala Wai Blvd, Ala Moana Shopping Center, McCully Shopping Center, Hawaii Convention Center and more! Unit includes cooktop, refrigerator, and stove
Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, Hot Water, Basic Cable, Wi-fi
Tenant pays: Electricity
Amenities: Exercise Room, BBQ, On-site Security, 24 Surveillance, Pool
$35.00 non-refundable application fee.
Minimum 1 year lease. Please use google maps to see property prior to schedule viewing.