Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking internet access

3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D Available 07/01/20 $4,300 / 4-BR 2.5 Baths / 1,978 sft - Nuuanu, Gated Community-I LANA WAI - KEY FEATURES:



Year Built: 1977

Sq. Footage: 1978 Sq. Ft.

Bedrooms: 4 Beds

Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths

Parking: 2 Carport

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Deposit: $4,300

Pets Policy: No Pets

Laundry: Washer/Dryer in unit



Now available is this beautiful private 4-bedroom 2.5 baths house with carport located in Nuuanu, the gated community of I LANA WAI. The house features a private stream along with a common park area. Easy access to downtown Honolulu or Kailua/Kaneohe area.



Large wrap around deck space, quiet, peaceful surroundings, very unique floor plan. No Pets/No Smoking. Available now, 1-year lease term.

Renter's insurance required



Locations, LLC

Property Management Division

614 Kapahulu Avenue #102

Honolulu, HI 96815



MUST MEET INCOME REQUIREMENTS:

--Monthly gross income must be 3 times the rent amount

--Satisfactory Credit History

--Steady Employment

--Excellent landlord reference

--Criminal Background Check

--Application Fee $35.00 every person over 18

online.



TENANT PAYS FOR THE FOLLOWING UTILITIES:

--Electricity

--Telephone

--Cable/Internet

--Water/Sewer



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2411650)