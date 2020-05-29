Amenities
3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D Available 07/01/20 $4,300 / 4-BR 2.5 Baths / 1,978 sft - Nuuanu, Gated Community-I LANA WAI - KEY FEATURES:
Year Built: 1977
Sq. Footage: 1978 Sq. Ft.
Bedrooms: 4 Beds
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Parking: 2 Carport
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $4,300
Pets Policy: No Pets
Laundry: Washer/Dryer in unit
Now available is this beautiful private 4-bedroom 2.5 baths house with carport located in Nuuanu, the gated community of I LANA WAI. The house features a private stream along with a common park area. Easy access to downtown Honolulu or Kailua/Kaneohe area.
Large wrap around deck space, quiet, peaceful surroundings, very unique floor plan. No Pets/No Smoking. Available now, 1-year lease term.
Renter's insurance required
Locations, LLC
Property Management Division
614 Kapahulu Avenue #102
Honolulu, HI 96815
MUST MEET INCOME REQUIREMENTS:
--Monthly gross income must be 3 times the rent amount
--Satisfactory Credit History
--Steady Employment
--Excellent landlord reference
--Criminal Background Check
--Application Fee $35.00 every person over 18
online.
TENANT PAYS FOR THE FOLLOWING UTILITIES:
--Electricity
--Telephone
--Cable/Internet
--Water/Sewer
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2411650)