All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D

3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive · (808) 738-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive, Honolulu, HI 96817
Nuuanu - Punchbowl

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D · Avail. Jul 1

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1978 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
internet access
3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D Available 07/01/20 $4,300 / 4-BR 2.5 Baths / 1,978 sft - Nuuanu, Gated Community-I LANA WAI - KEY FEATURES:

Year Built: 1977
Sq. Footage: 1978 Sq. Ft.
Bedrooms: 4 Beds
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Parking: 2 Carport
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $4,300
Pets Policy: No Pets
Laundry: Washer/Dryer in unit

Now available is this beautiful private 4-bedroom 2.5 baths house with carport located in Nuuanu, the gated community of I LANA WAI. The house features a private stream along with a common park area. Easy access to downtown Honolulu or Kailua/Kaneohe area.

Large wrap around deck space, quiet, peaceful surroundings, very unique floor plan. No Pets/No Smoking. Available now, 1-year lease term.
Renter's insurance required

Locations, LLC
Property Management Division
614 Kapahulu Avenue #102
Honolulu, HI 96815

MUST MEET INCOME REQUIREMENTS:
--Monthly gross income must be 3 times the rent amount
--Satisfactory Credit History
--Steady Employment
--Excellent landlord reference
--Criminal Background Check
--Application Fee $35.00 every person over 18
online.

TENANT PAYS FOR THE FOLLOWING UTILITIES:
--Electricity
--Telephone
--Cable/Internet
--Water/Sewer

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2411650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D have any available units?
3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D have?
Some of 3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D currently offering any rent specials?
3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D is pet friendly.
Does 3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D offer parking?
Yes, 3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D does offer parking.
Does 3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D have a pool?
No, 3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D does not have a pool.
Does 3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D have accessible units?
No, 3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D does not have accessible units.
Does 3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D have units with air conditioning?
No, 3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity