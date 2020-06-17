343 Hobron Lane

Amenities

METICULOUSLY maintained unit & first time available to rent! Spectacular views of Diamond Head, City, & ocean. Resort-style in highly-desired building! Beautifully upgraded w/wood, slate, marble. Stroll to Waikiki, Ala Moana Beach, incredible shopping, dining, beaches & bus line. Fantastic amenities include: The Sky Terrace w/ panoramic views, BBQ, Exercise Room, Heated Pool, Lounge & Meeting Rm, Patio/Deck, Pool, Putting Green, Recreation Area, Resident Mgr, Security Guard, Storage, Trash Chute, Walking/Jogging Path, Whirlpool. Deeply discounted rental rate of $2,975 includes Cable TV, Hot Water, Sewer, Water. 3D Tour! Video OR PPE-ready showings available. This unit is a GEM, do not miss out on one of the best floor plans in The Windsor, schedule a showing now! www.thewindsorwaikiki.com