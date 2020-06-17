All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated May 8 2020 at 6:34 AM

343 Hobron Lane

343 Hobron Lane · (808) 595-8478
Location

343 Hobron Lane, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3503 · Avail. now

$2,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
METICULOUSLY maintained unit & first time available to rent! Spectacular views of Diamond Head, City, & ocean. Resort-style in highly-desired building! Beautifully upgraded w/wood, slate, marble. Stroll to Waikiki, Ala Moana Beach, incredible shopping, dining, beaches & bus line. Fantastic amenities include: The Sky Terrace w/ panoramic views, BBQ, Exercise Room, Heated Pool, Lounge & Meeting Rm, Patio/Deck, Pool, Putting Green, Recreation Area, Resident Mgr, Security Guard, Storage, Trash Chute, Walking/Jogging Path, Whirlpool. Deeply discounted rental rate of $2,975 includes Cable TV, Hot Water, Sewer, Water. 3D Tour! Video OR PPE-ready showings available. This unit is a GEM, do not miss out on one of the best floor plans in The Windsor, schedule a showing now! www.thewindsorwaikiki.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 Hobron Lane have any available units?
343 Hobron Lane has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 343 Hobron Lane have?
Some of 343 Hobron Lane's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 Hobron Lane currently offering any rent specials?
343 Hobron Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 Hobron Lane pet-friendly?
No, 343 Hobron Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 343 Hobron Lane offer parking?
No, 343 Hobron Lane does not offer parking.
Does 343 Hobron Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 Hobron Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 Hobron Lane have a pool?
Yes, 343 Hobron Lane has a pool.
Does 343 Hobron Lane have accessible units?
No, 343 Hobron Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 343 Hobron Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 343 Hobron Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 343 Hobron Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 343 Hobron Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
