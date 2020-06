Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

HUGE DISCOUNT! Special Rate $2600 (Was $3300) Available June 15th! DONT MISS THIS ONE! . * GOLD COAST WAIKIKI * Oceanfront building in the foothills of Diamond Head near Waikiki on the Gold Coast with waterfront common area on the ocean with access to swimming & surfing. Large open studio floor plan. Rare Gold Coast unit with air-conditioning, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances & more. Over 800 square feet including a large private patio lanai. Parking is across the street at Kapiolani Park. Sorry no pets & no smoking. GE/TA-039-047-1680-01