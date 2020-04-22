All apartments in Honolulu
229 Paoakalani Avenue
229 Paoakalani Avenue

229 Paoakalani Avenue · (808) 285-4357
Location

229 Paoakalani Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2102 · Avail. now

$1,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 534 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Aston Waikiki Sunset is your home away from home. This beautiful, fully furnished, 1 bedroom, 1 Bath with 1 parking unit is conveniently located with a great ocean view. It's just a short walk to the beach, Kapiolani Park, zoo, bus lines, restaurants, and many more. You can enjoy resort-style island living away for the hustle and bustle of the city. Aston Waikiki Sunset is ideal for families seeking longer stays.

Vacation Rental - $2,795 (1 to 6 months) - Price includes tax and electric, cable and Internet
Long Term Rental - $1,995 (One-year minimum) - plus tax and electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Paoakalani Avenue have any available units?
229 Paoakalani Avenue has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 229 Paoakalani Avenue have?
Some of 229 Paoakalani Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 Paoakalani Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
229 Paoakalani Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Paoakalani Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 229 Paoakalani Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 229 Paoakalani Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 229 Paoakalani Avenue does offer parking.
Does 229 Paoakalani Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 Paoakalani Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Paoakalani Avenue have a pool?
No, 229 Paoakalani Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 229 Paoakalani Avenue have accessible units?
No, 229 Paoakalani Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Paoakalani Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 Paoakalani Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 229 Paoakalani Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 Paoakalani Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
