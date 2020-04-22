229 Paoakalani Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

Aston Waikiki Sunset is your home away from home. This beautiful, fully furnished, 1 bedroom, 1 Bath with 1 parking unit is conveniently located with a great ocean view. It's just a short walk to the beach, Kapiolani Park, zoo, bus lines, restaurants, and many more. You can enjoy resort-style island living away for the hustle and bustle of the city. Aston Waikiki Sunset is ideal for families seeking longer stays.



Vacation Rental - $2,795 (1 to 6 months) - Price includes tax and electric, cable and Internet

Long Term Rental - $1,995 (One-year minimum) - plus tax and electric.