Honolulu, HI
2141 Pauoa Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2141 Pauoa Road

2141 Pauoa Road · No Longer Available
Location

2141 Pauoa Road, Honolulu, HI 96813
Nuuanu - Punchbowl

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
internet access
volleyball court
Newly renovated 3/2/2 first floor of 2 story home. Conveniently located in Pauoa Valley - 4 minutes to downtown and 2 minutes to the Pali and H-1. Apartment features new laminate flooring and newer ceramic tile flooring, range oven, stainless steel refrigerator, 4 new ceiling fans, newer washer/dryer, window AC and nice patio and landscaped yard. Includes all utilities except for cable/internet service. Lots of guest street parking available directly in front of home. Walking distance to Booth Park with playground, community swimming pool, gymnasium, grass fields and volleyball/basketball courts. Pets OK! $2,600/month and one year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2141 Pauoa Road have any available units?
2141 Pauoa Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
What amenities does 2141 Pauoa Road have?
Some of 2141 Pauoa Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2141 Pauoa Road currently offering any rent specials?
2141 Pauoa Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2141 Pauoa Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2141 Pauoa Road is pet friendly.
Does 2141 Pauoa Road offer parking?
No, 2141 Pauoa Road does not offer parking.
Does 2141 Pauoa Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2141 Pauoa Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2141 Pauoa Road have a pool?
Yes, 2141 Pauoa Road has a pool.
Does 2141 Pauoa Road have accessible units?
No, 2141 Pauoa Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2141 Pauoa Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2141 Pauoa Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2141 Pauoa Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2141 Pauoa Road has units with air conditioning.
