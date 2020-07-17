All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:36 AM

1829 Kahakai Drive

1829 Kahakai Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2078504
Location

1829 Kahakai Drive, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

Amenities

parking
guest parking
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant.

1. Apartments at 1829 KAHAKAI DRIVE are partly furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath units. These units do not come with a parking stall.
2. Just across from the Hawaii Convention Center, this 2-story walk-up is conveniently located near bus stops, shopping, and dining. Nearby are many landmarks for your entertainment such as Waikiki, Ala Moana Shopping Center, Magic Island and Ala Moana Beach Park.
3. Each unit has a full kitchen complete with a refrigerator and a gas range. Coin laundry is located in the next building at 1857 Kahakai Drive.
4. Rent for this unit includes water and sewer. Electricity, gas, and TV cable are at tenant’s expense.
5. Heading east on Kapiolani Boulevard turn right onto Atkinson Drive. Take the first left at Kahakai Drive. The building will be on your right. There is no guest parking available at the building, so please allow extra time to find street parking. Meet our rental agent at the mailboxes.
6. Once again, the address is 1829 Kahakai Drive.

There are 5 Conditions for all of our vacancies are:
1. Properties are ready for immediate occupancy.
2. Lease term for 12 months.
3. No Pets are allowed.
4. No Smoking is allowed in or anywhere on the property.
5. Rented as shown.

Housing vouchers not accepted.

All our vacancies and showing times can be seen at: oishis. net.
Thank you for viewing this ad.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 Kahakai Drive have any available units?
1829 Kahakai Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
What amenities does 1829 Kahakai Drive have?
Some of 1829 Kahakai Drive's amenities include parking, guest parking, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1829 Kahakai Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1829 Kahakai Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 Kahakai Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1829 Kahakai Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1829 Kahakai Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1829 Kahakai Drive offers parking.
Does 1829 Kahakai Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1829 Kahakai Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 Kahakai Drive have a pool?
No, 1829 Kahakai Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1829 Kahakai Drive have accessible units?
No, 1829 Kahakai Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 Kahakai Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1829 Kahakai Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1829 Kahakai Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1829 Kahakai Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
