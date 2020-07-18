All apartments in Honolulu
1630 LIHOLIHO STREET #1906
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1630 LIHOLIHO STREET #1906

1630 Liholiho Street · (808) 722-2574
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1630 Liholiho Street, Honolulu, HI 96822
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 1630 LIHOLIHO STREET #1906 · Avail. now

$1,400

Studio · 1 Bath · 444 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
pool
pool table
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
internet access
Ocean View Studio. full bath and kitchen. 444sq. ft. - Studio with 1 bath, 1 parking. Ocean view. High Floor. New carpet, laminate flooring in kitchen. Washer Dryer in unit.
Close distance to shopping, restaurants, and H1 Freeway.
Amenities: Resident Manager, Pool, Exercise Room, billiard/ game area, trash chute, club house. Security Feature: Security guard, Security Fob.

Monthly Rent: $1400.00
Water, sewer and trash included with the rental amount.
All other items are tenant's responsibility (electricity/cable/internet/phone)
Owner prefers a year's lease to start (extension possible)
No smoking/No Pet
Occupancy standard: 2 per bedroom , plus 1.
___________________________________________________________

To schedule a showing, contact Tommie Masuda by email : tommie.masuda@aaoceanfront.com or Paula Criz.by phone 808-837 5259 and reference account cmi9163.

Please do not request showing unless you can meet the application requirements. Go to https://www.aaoceanfront.com/long-term-rentals/oahu/ and click “Apply Now” button to see the application requirements.

*Terms subject to change at any time, prior to receipt of Security Deposit.

Tommie Masuda
REALTOR-ASSOCIATE® Rental Manager,
Rental & Sales Division

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4732909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 LIHOLIHO STREET #1906 have any available units?
1630 LIHOLIHO STREET #1906 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1630 LIHOLIHO STREET #1906 have?
Some of 1630 LIHOLIHO STREET #1906's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 LIHOLIHO STREET #1906 currently offering any rent specials?
1630 LIHOLIHO STREET #1906 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 LIHOLIHO STREET #1906 pet-friendly?
No, 1630 LIHOLIHO STREET #1906 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1630 LIHOLIHO STREET #1906 offer parking?
Yes, 1630 LIHOLIHO STREET #1906 offers parking.
Does 1630 LIHOLIHO STREET #1906 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1630 LIHOLIHO STREET #1906 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 LIHOLIHO STREET #1906 have a pool?
Yes, 1630 LIHOLIHO STREET #1906 has a pool.
Does 1630 LIHOLIHO STREET #1906 have accessible units?
No, 1630 LIHOLIHO STREET #1906 does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 LIHOLIHO STREET #1906 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 LIHOLIHO STREET #1906 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1630 LIHOLIHO STREET #1906 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1630 LIHOLIHO STREET #1906 does not have units with air conditioning.
