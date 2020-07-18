1630 LIHOLIHO STREET #1906

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table internet access

Ocean View Studio. full bath and kitchen. 444sq. ft. - Studio with 1 bath, 1 parking. Ocean view. High Floor. New carpet, laminate flooring in kitchen. Washer Dryer in unit.

Close distance to shopping, restaurants, and H1 Freeway.

Amenities: Resident Manager, Pool, Exercise Room, billiard/ game area, trash chute, club house. Security Feature: Security guard, Security Fob.



Monthly Rent: $1400.00

Water, sewer and trash included with the rental amount.

All other items are tenant's responsibility (electricity/cable/internet/phone)

Owner prefers a year's lease to start (extension possible)

No smoking/No Pet

Occupancy standard: 2 per bedroom , plus 1.

To schedule a showing, contact Tommie Masuda by email : tommie.masuda@aaoceanfront.com or Paula Criz.by phone 808-837 5259 and reference account cmi9163.



Please do not request showing unless you can meet the application requirements. Go to https://www.aaoceanfront.com/long-term-rentals/oahu/ and click “Apply Now” button to see the application requirements.



*Terms subject to change at any time, prior to receipt of Security Deposit.



Tommie Masuda

REALTOR-ASSOCIATE® Rental Manager,

Rental & Sales Division



(RLNE4732909)