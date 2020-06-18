All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 9 2020

1630 Liholiho Street

1630 Liholiho Street · (808) 626-3752
Location

1630 Liholiho Street, Honolulu, HI 96822
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1404 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
sauna
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
sauna
Terrific opportunity, affordable 1 bedroom, 1 bath, condo, 1 covered parking in Makiki! Desirable CAMELOT condo, secured building, wonderful city to Diamond Head views from breezy covered lanai, terrific amenities: pool, sauna, whirlpool, game room, exercise room, BBQ area, on-site resident manager, plus plenty of guest parking. All appliances are a couple years old, including refrigerator, range/oven, washer & dryer. Take advantage of this low price, newly painted, new vinyl tile flooring. Conveniently located near everything you need & want: entertainment, sports, arts, shopping, parks, schools, bus line & easy freeway access. No pets, non-smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 Liholiho Street have any available units?
1630 Liholiho Street has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1630 Liholiho Street have?
Some of 1630 Liholiho Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 Liholiho Street currently offering any rent specials?
1630 Liholiho Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 Liholiho Street pet-friendly?
No, 1630 Liholiho Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1630 Liholiho Street offer parking?
Yes, 1630 Liholiho Street does offer parking.
Does 1630 Liholiho Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1630 Liholiho Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 Liholiho Street have a pool?
Yes, 1630 Liholiho Street has a pool.
Does 1630 Liholiho Street have accessible units?
No, 1630 Liholiho Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 Liholiho Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 Liholiho Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1630 Liholiho Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1630 Liholiho Street does not have units with air conditioning.
