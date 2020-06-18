1630 Liholiho Street

Amenities

Terrific opportunity, affordable 1 bedroom, 1 bath, condo, 1 covered parking in Makiki! Desirable CAMELOT condo, secured building, wonderful city to Diamond Head views from breezy covered lanai, terrific amenities: pool, sauna, whirlpool, game room, exercise room, BBQ area, on-site resident manager, plus plenty of guest parking. All appliances are a couple years old, including refrigerator, range/oven, washer & dryer. Take advantage of this low price, newly painted, new vinyl tile flooring. Conveniently located near everything you need & want: entertainment, sports, arts, shopping, parks, schools, bus line & easy freeway access. No pets, non-smoking.