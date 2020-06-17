1555 Kapiolani Boulevard

Amenities

Rarely available large unit in the luxury and convenient ONE ALA MOANA. This unit includes a DEN with it's own pocket doors to be completely enclosed. Can be used as a guest/3rd bedroom, office, playroom, etc. Furnished unit with high end appliances, GAS RANGE and separate laundry room with full size washer/dryer. ONE ALA MOANA includes amenities for their residents such as an infinity pool and spa, BBQ cabanas, gym, yoga room, lounge, private dining with chef's Kitchen, wine tasting room, theater, massage room, private shopping salon, guest suites, virtual golf, conference room and more! NO PETS NO SMOKING Terms:6 months Lease Monthly Rent:$5200 Security Deposit:$5200 Application Fee:$9 per adult/application non-refundable. Renters insurance required.