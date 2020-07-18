All apartments in Honolulu
1512 Halekula Way #204
1512 Halekula Way #204

1512 Halekula Way · (808) 738-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1512 Halekula Way, Honolulu, HI 96822
Manoa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1512 Halekula Way #204 · Avail. now

$1,895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
elevator
lobby
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
lobby
Residence at Punahou - This 2 bedroom 1 bath unit with 2 full sized covered parking stalls is waiting for you to call home. Unassuming, quiet building, with locked lobby and elevator. Conveniently located near Punahou and Maryknoll schools and Kapiolani Hospital. A quick drive to Ala Moana shopping, restaraunts, buslines and UH Manoa. Easy freeway access. Rent includes water and sewer. No smoking and animal building. Minimum credit and income requirements. Landlord, criminal background and employment checks are conducted as well.

Offered by Locations Property Management
RB -17095
808-738-3109

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5899535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Halekula Way #204 have any available units?
1512 Halekula Way #204 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1512 Halekula Way #204 currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Halekula Way #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Halekula Way #204 pet-friendly?
No, 1512 Halekula Way #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1512 Halekula Way #204 offer parking?
Yes, 1512 Halekula Way #204 offers parking.
Does 1512 Halekula Way #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Halekula Way #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Halekula Way #204 have a pool?
No, 1512 Halekula Way #204 does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Halekula Way #204 have accessible units?
No, 1512 Halekula Way #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Halekula Way #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 Halekula Way #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 Halekula Way #204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1512 Halekula Way #204 does not have units with air conditioning.
