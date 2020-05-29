All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1420 Pueo Street

1420 Pueo Street · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
Location

1420 Pueo Street, Honolulu, HI 96816
Waialae - Kahala

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1420 Pueo Street · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1628 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
2bd/2ba Home w/Private Pool, Upscale decor, & Near Kahala Beach. Kahala Cottage - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

This home-away-from-home exudes island style and comfort! Open, airy Kahala Cottage features two charming living spaces, a nicely-appointed kitchen, and a dedicated dining area that allow guests to enjoy quality time together at home. Flexible sleeping options enable it to accommodate up to eight guests.

Kahala Cottage’s master bedroom includes a king bed, sitting area, and split air conditioning system.  A second bedroom is furnished with two twin beds and its own split air conditioning. Two full baths, a washer and dryer, Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs, and a DVD player provide all the conveniences of home.

Sliding doors open to the pool area at Kahala Cottage. Guests will enjoy lounging in the tropical sun and grilling meals while sipping cool beverages. Beach chairs, beach towels, and coolers are also available for those seeking sunshine on other parts of the island.

Kahala Cottage offers quick access to Kahala Beach, one of the least-populated golden-sand beaches on Oahu’s south side. Championship golf is also nearby, and a four-minute walk brings you to excellent shopping and dining options at Kahala Mall.  Adventures abound at this delightful Hawaiian retreat.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DISCLOSURES:
1. Rates and fees are subject to change. Minimum stay requirements may apply. Inquire for possible discounts.
2. Online bookings are subject to manager or owner approval.
3. Standard occupancy for this is 4 guests with a max occupancy of 8 guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy.
4. TA-038-170-4192-01
5. Air conditioning notes: split air conditioning in two bedrooms.

Max Included Electric Charge: $250

*Rates are based on a 3 month stay, rates may vary based on length of stay.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5842690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Pueo Street have any available units?
1420 Pueo Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1420 Pueo Street have?
Some of 1420 Pueo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Pueo Street currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Pueo Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Pueo Street pet-friendly?
No, 1420 Pueo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1420 Pueo Street offer parking?
No, 1420 Pueo Street does not offer parking.
Does 1420 Pueo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1420 Pueo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Pueo Street have a pool?
Yes, 1420 Pueo Street has a pool.
Does 1420 Pueo Street have accessible units?
No, 1420 Pueo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Pueo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 Pueo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 Pueo Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1420 Pueo Street has units with air conditioning.
