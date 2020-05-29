1420 Pueo Street

Amenities

2bd/2ba Home w/Private Pool, Upscale decor, & Near Kahala Beach. Kahala Cottage - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



This home-away-from-home exudes island style and comfort! Open, airy Kahala Cottage features two charming living spaces, a nicely-appointed kitchen, and a dedicated dining area that allow guests to enjoy quality time together at home. Flexible sleeping options enable it to accommodate up to eight guests.



Kahala Cottage’s master bedroom includes a king bed, sitting area, and split air conditioning system. A second bedroom is furnished with two twin beds and its own split air conditioning. Two full baths, a washer and dryer, Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs, and a DVD player provide all the conveniences of home.



Sliding doors open to the pool area at Kahala Cottage. Guests will enjoy lounging in the tropical sun and grilling meals while sipping cool beverages. Beach chairs, beach towels, and coolers are also available for those seeking sunshine on other parts of the island.



Kahala Cottage offers quick access to Kahala Beach, one of the least-populated golden-sand beaches on Oahu’s south side. Championship golf is also nearby, and a four-minute walk brings you to excellent shopping and dining options at Kahala Mall. Adventures abound at this delightful Hawaiian retreat.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DISCLOSURES:

1. Rates and fees are subject to change. Minimum stay requirements may apply. Inquire for possible discounts.

2. Online bookings are subject to manager or owner approval.

3. Standard occupancy for this is 4 guests with a max occupancy of 8 guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy.

4. TA-038-170-4192-01

5. Air conditioning notes: split air conditioning in two bedrooms.



Max Included Electric Charge: $250



*Rates are based on a 3 month stay, rates may vary based on length of stay.*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5842690)