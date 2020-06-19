1419 Dominis St 1006.

Amenities
Cozy Unit at Dominis West - Property Id: 265666
1419 Dominis Street, #1006
This is a renovated studio, 1 bathroom. New flooring, cabinets, appliances, window a/c
Rent: $1,250.00 Monthly
Security deposit: $1,250.00
Utility responsibilities: Electricity, cable tv, telephone and internet. Coin operated laundry.
Amenities: swimming pool, bbq area, sauna and cozy exercise room.
Water/sewer is paid for by the Owner.
Property photos: We want our future tenants to be happy. So we encourage everyone to go to the showings. It will help with deciding if you should fill out the rental application or go to more showings.
We love pets, but this unit does NOT ALLOW pets.
This is a non-smoking, non-vaping unit.
Minimum 1 year lease.
Please call our office to schedule a showing, or ask about other properties we have available now.
Office Hours
Monday-Friday 9:00 am-5:00 pm.
IDEAL PROPERTIES, INC.
975 KAPIOLANI BLVD., 2ND FLOOR
HONOLULU, HI 96814
(808) 593-9776
RB - 17025
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265666
(RLNE5717375)