1419 Dominis St 1006.

1419 Dominis Street, #1006



This is a renovated studio, 1 bathroom. New flooring, cabinets, appliances, window a/c



Rent: $1,250.00 Monthly

Security deposit: $1,250.00



Utility responsibilities: Electricity, cable tv, telephone and internet. Coin operated laundry.



Water/sewer is paid for by the Owner.



Property photos: We want our future tenants to be happy. So we encourage everyone to go to the showings. It will help with deciding if you should fill out the rental application or go to more showings.



We love pets, but this unit does NOT ALLOW pets.

This is a non-smoking, non-vaping unit.

Minimum 1 year lease.



Please call our office to schedule a showing, or ask about other properties we have available now.



Office Hours

Monday-Friday 9:00 am-5:00 pm.



IDEAL PROPERTIES, INC.

975 KAPIOLANI BLVD., 2ND FLOOR

HONOLULU, HI 96814

(808) 593-9776

RB - 17025

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265666

No Pets Allowed



