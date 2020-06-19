All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 15 2020

1419 Dominis St 1006

1419 Dominis Street · (808) 593-9776
Location

1419 Dominis Street, Honolulu, HI 96822
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Unit 1006 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
sauna
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
Cozy Unit at Dominis West - Property Id: 265666

1419 Dominis Street, #1006

This is a renovated studio, 1 bathroom. New flooring, cabinets, appliances, window a/c

Rent: $1,250.00 Monthly
Security deposit: $1,250.00

Utility responsibilities: Electricity, cable tv, telephone and internet. Coin operated laundry.

Amenities: swimming pool, bbq area, sauna and cozy exercise room.

Water/sewer is paid for by the Owner.

Property photos: We want our future tenants to be happy. So we encourage everyone to go to the showings. It will help with deciding if you should fill out the rental application or go to more showings.

We love pets, but this unit does NOT ALLOW pets.
This is a non-smoking, non-vaping unit.
Minimum 1 year lease.

Please call our office to schedule a showing, or ask about other properties we have available now.

Office Hours
Monday-Friday 9:00 am-5:00 pm.

IDEAL PROPERTIES, INC.
975 KAPIOLANI BLVD., 2ND FLOOR
HONOLULU, HI 96814
(808) 593-9776
RB - 17025
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265666
Property Id 265666

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5717375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

