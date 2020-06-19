1330 Ala Moana Blvd., Unit 3006

Amenities

Nauru Tower Kakaako Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Parking Ocean View Executive Condominium - This residence is within the Nauru Tower luxury condominium on the Honolulu Coast line with 1312 square feet of furnished living space. Large windows provide panoramic views of the ocean that can be enjoyed from the bedrooms; living room; and kitchen. High end appliances are built into the kitchen cabinets and granite counter tops.



Nauru Tower is located in Kakaako a minute walk from Ala Moana Beach Park, Ala Moana Shopping Center and Ward Center. Amenties include a pool; whirlpool; tennis court; and barbeque area surrounded by a private park. There is also a voluminous lounge area lite by towering windows that let in a dazzling amount of sunlight.



Kakaako has become the epicenter for stylish convenient living. It is surrounded by the latest restaurants, boutiques, shopping centers, cafes, art scenes, parks, farmers markets and more. There will always be an event and every modern convenience within walking distance.



Kakaako is also located right next to Ala Moana Beach Park which is like the central park of the Honolulu area. This park offers a long white sand beach with lagoons; life guards; swimming and paddling lanes; jogging paths; picnic areas; tennis; an events pavilion; lagoons; sports fields; and two boat harbors.



The unit is located five minutes away from Waikiki Beach, Diamond Head and the Ala Wai Golf Course. The unit is 10 minutes away from Downtown Honolulu, the University of Hawaii, Kapiolani Community College, Hawaii Pacific University and Chaminade University.



Appliances include range / oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and washer / dryer.



The rental rate includes water and sewer fees.



Please no smoking or pets.



Deposit = One Month’s Rent



Minimum lease term is one year.



No Pets Allowed



