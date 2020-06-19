All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1330 Ala Moana Blvd., Unit 3006

1330 Ala Moana Boulevard · (808) 797-2090
Location

1330 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1330 Ala Moana Blvd., Unit 3006 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
Nauru Tower Kakaako Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Parking Ocean View Executive Condominium - This residence is within the Nauru Tower luxury condominium on the Honolulu Coast line with 1312 square feet of furnished living space. Large windows provide panoramic views of the ocean that can be enjoyed from the bedrooms; living room; and kitchen. High end appliances are built into the kitchen cabinets and granite counter tops.

Nauru Tower is located in Kakaako a minute walk from Ala Moana Beach Park, Ala Moana Shopping Center and Ward Center. Amenties include a pool; whirlpool; tennis court; and barbeque area surrounded by a private park. There is also a voluminous lounge area lite by towering windows that let in a dazzling amount of sunlight.

Kakaako has become the epicenter for stylish convenient living. It is surrounded by the latest restaurants, boutiques, shopping centers, cafes, art scenes, parks, farmers markets and more. There will always be an event and every modern convenience within walking distance.

Kakaako is also located right next to Ala Moana Beach Park which is like the central park of the Honolulu area. This park offers a long white sand beach with lagoons; life guards; swimming and paddling lanes; jogging paths; picnic areas; tennis; an events pavilion; lagoons; sports fields; and two boat harbors.

The unit is located five minutes away from Waikiki Beach, Diamond Head and the Ala Wai Golf Course. The unit is 10 minutes away from Downtown Honolulu, the University of Hawaii, Kapiolani Community College, Hawaii Pacific University and Chaminade University.

Appliances include range / oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and washer / dryer.

The rental rate includes water and sewer fees.

Please no smoking or pets.

Deposit = One Month’s Rent

Minimum lease term is one year.

Doug Wong (R)
Manage Hawaii LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5736365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 Ala Moana Blvd., Unit 3006 have any available units?
1330 Ala Moana Blvd., Unit 3006 has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1330 Ala Moana Blvd., Unit 3006 have?
Some of 1330 Ala Moana Blvd., Unit 3006's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 Ala Moana Blvd., Unit 3006 currently offering any rent specials?
1330 Ala Moana Blvd., Unit 3006 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 Ala Moana Blvd., Unit 3006 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1330 Ala Moana Blvd., Unit 3006 is pet friendly.
Does 1330 Ala Moana Blvd., Unit 3006 offer parking?
Yes, 1330 Ala Moana Blvd., Unit 3006 does offer parking.
Does 1330 Ala Moana Blvd., Unit 3006 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1330 Ala Moana Blvd., Unit 3006 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 Ala Moana Blvd., Unit 3006 have a pool?
Yes, 1330 Ala Moana Blvd., Unit 3006 has a pool.
Does 1330 Ala Moana Blvd., Unit 3006 have accessible units?
No, 1330 Ala Moana Blvd., Unit 3006 does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 Ala Moana Blvd., Unit 3006 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330 Ala Moana Blvd., Unit 3006 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1330 Ala Moana Blvd., Unit 3006 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1330 Ala Moana Blvd., Unit 3006 does not have units with air conditioning.
