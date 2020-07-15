1133 Waimanu Street #2504

Amenities

Kakaako Gem - Furnished 2BR - Location without the high price tag! Soak in the ocean views & stunning sunsets from this 2bd/1bath with a lanai in Oahu's most desired neighborhoods. Conveniently located within walking distance to Ala Moana Shopping Center Ala Moana Beach, Ward Centers & fabulous dining and shopping. This remodeled unit is fully furnished with modern finishes, wood & tile floors throughout, washer & dryer in unit. Comfortably sleeps up to 4- Queen bed in master & 2 twin beds, stainless steel appliances, HDTV, cable/internet, Wifi & parking included. Unit is well appointed with everything you would need to call this special place home. Tenant is responsible for electric charges. AVAILABLE NOW 6 month minimum lease term, 1 year preferred.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3438451)