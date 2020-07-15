All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated July 4 2020

1133 Waimanu Street #2504

1133 Waimanu Street · (808) 479-6330
Location

1133 Waimanu Street, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1133 Waimanu Street #2504 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Kakaako Gem - Furnished 2BR - Location without the high price tag! Soak in the ocean views & stunning sunsets from this 2bd/1bath with a lanai in Oahu's most desired neighborhoods. Conveniently located within walking distance to Ala Moana Shopping Center Ala Moana Beach, Ward Centers & fabulous dining and shopping. This remodeled unit is fully furnished with modern finishes, wood & tile floors throughout, washer & dryer in unit. Comfortably sleeps up to 4- Queen bed in master & 2 twin beds, stainless steel appliances, HDTV, cable/internet, Wifi & parking included. Unit is well appointed with everything you would need to call this special place home. Tenant is responsible for electric charges. AVAILABLE NOW 6 month minimum lease term, 1 year preferred.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3438451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 Waimanu Street #2504 have any available units?
1133 Waimanu Street #2504 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1133 Waimanu Street #2504 have?
Some of 1133 Waimanu Street #2504's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 Waimanu Street #2504 currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Waimanu Street #2504 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Waimanu Street #2504 pet-friendly?
No, 1133 Waimanu Street #2504 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1133 Waimanu Street #2504 offer parking?
Yes, 1133 Waimanu Street #2504 offers parking.
Does 1133 Waimanu Street #2504 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1133 Waimanu Street #2504 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Waimanu Street #2504 have a pool?
No, 1133 Waimanu Street #2504 does not have a pool.
Does 1133 Waimanu Street #2504 have accessible units?
No, 1133 Waimanu Street #2504 does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Waimanu Street #2504 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1133 Waimanu Street #2504 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1133 Waimanu Street #2504 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1133 Waimanu Street #2504 does not have units with air conditioning.
