1122 Elm St. Unit 401

1br/1ba/1pkg Apartment near Ala Moana (HIPPM) (Honolulu) - Available for immediate occupancy!

Text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at (808) 721-7990



AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.



VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.



Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/xrZfqQkR3K8



1br/1ba/1pkg unit less than a mile away from Ala Moana Shopping Center. This unit has a newly upgraded kitchen has with stainless steel appliances and a granite counter top.



Conveniently located within a few minutes drive to Ala Moana Shopping Center, Ala Moana Beach Park, shopping, restaurants, movies and schools.



KEY FEATURES:

- Property Type: Apartment

- Interior Area: 479sf

- Bedrooms: 1

- Bathrooms: 1

- Parking: 1 assigned parking stall



UTILITIES INCLUDED:

- Water/sewer

- Basic cable w/Spectrum



PROPERTY FEATURES:

- Stainless Steel Refrigerator

- Stainless Steel Stove/oven

- Washer/Dryer



LEASE TERMS:

- Non Smoking

- No pets allowed

- Minimum Lease: 1 Year

- Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

- Credit & Background Check Required

- Rental Application Fee: $51



No Pets Allowed



