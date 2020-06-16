1122 Elm St. Unit 401

Amenities
1br/1ba/1pkg Apartment near Ala Moana (HIPPM) (Honolulu) - Available for immediate occupancy!
Text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at (808) 721-7990
AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.
Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/xrZfqQkR3K8
1br/1ba/1pkg unit less than a mile away from Ala Moana Shopping Center. This unit has a newly upgraded kitchen has with stainless steel appliances and a granite counter top.
Conveniently located within a few minutes drive to Ala Moana Shopping Center, Ala Moana Beach Park, shopping, restaurants, movies and schools.
KEY FEATURES:
- Property Type: Apartment
- Interior Area: 479sf
- Bedrooms: 1
- Bathrooms: 1
- Parking: 1 assigned parking stall
UTILITIES INCLUDED:
- Water/sewer
- Basic cable w/Spectrum
PROPERTY FEATURES:
- Stainless Steel Refrigerator
- Stainless Steel Stove/oven
- Washer/Dryer
LEASE TERMS:
- Non Smoking
- No pets allowed
- Minimum Lease: 1 Year
- Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
- Credit & Background Check Required
- Rental Application Fee: $51
HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759
Aiea HI 96701
(808) 445-9223
RB# 21817
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5437907)