Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1122 Elm St. Unit 401

1122 Elm Street · (808) 445-9223
Location

1122 Elm Street, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1122 Elm St. Unit 401 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 479 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
1br/1ba/1pkg Apartment near Ala Moana (HIPPM) (Honolulu) - Available for immediate occupancy!
Text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at (808) 721-7990

AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.

Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/xrZfqQkR3K8

1br/1ba/1pkg unit less than a mile away from Ala Moana Shopping Center. This unit has a newly upgraded kitchen has with stainless steel appliances and a granite counter top.

Conveniently located within a few minutes drive to Ala Moana Shopping Center, Ala Moana Beach Park, shopping, restaurants, movies and schools.

KEY FEATURES:
- Property Type: Apartment
- Interior Area: 479sf
- Bedrooms: 1
- Bathrooms: 1
- Parking: 1 assigned parking stall

UTILITIES INCLUDED:
- Water/sewer
- Basic cable w/Spectrum

PROPERTY FEATURES:
- Stainless Steel Refrigerator
- Stainless Steel Stove/oven
- Washer/Dryer

LEASE TERMS:
- Non Smoking
- No pets allowed
- Minimum Lease: 1 Year
- Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
- Credit & Background Check Required
- Rental Application Fee: $51

HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759
Aiea HI 96701
(808) 445-9223
RB# 21817

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5437907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 Elm St. Unit 401 have any available units?
1122 Elm St. Unit 401 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1122 Elm St. Unit 401 have?
Some of 1122 Elm St. Unit 401's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 Elm St. Unit 401 currently offering any rent specials?
1122 Elm St. Unit 401 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 Elm St. Unit 401 pet-friendly?
No, 1122 Elm St. Unit 401 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1122 Elm St. Unit 401 offer parking?
Yes, 1122 Elm St. Unit 401 does offer parking.
Does 1122 Elm St. Unit 401 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1122 Elm St. Unit 401 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 Elm St. Unit 401 have a pool?
No, 1122 Elm St. Unit 401 does not have a pool.
Does 1122 Elm St. Unit 401 have accessible units?
No, 1122 Elm St. Unit 401 does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 Elm St. Unit 401 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1122 Elm St. Unit 401 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1122 Elm St. Unit 401 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1122 Elm St. Unit 401 does not have units with air conditioning.
