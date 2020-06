Amenities

hardwood floors pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities pool tennis court

Cute Towne Home - Next to the Outlet mall, this well appointed town home is a must see. Features include a spacious kitchen with separate dining room, large family room with fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, loft area upstairs, very large second bedroom and much more. Lawn care and swim tennis included in rent. No pets / No smokers please. The home is in the Woodstock Elementary, Woodstock Middle and Woodstock High School districts.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5562494)