Woodstock, GA
907 BENDLETON Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:06 AM

907 BENDLETON Drive

907 Bendleton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

907 Bendleton Drive, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Rare rental in popular swim/tennis community with full basement. Short walk to amenities! Large family room with fireplace open to eat in kitchen. Main level office w. french doors. Formal living & dining rooms. Private backyard with wooded views & garden area. Master bedroom with with relaxing garden tub bath & large walk in closet. Great schools and location. Convenient to highways and shopping. No sign in yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 BENDLETON Drive have any available units?
907 BENDLETON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 BENDLETON Drive have?
Some of 907 BENDLETON Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 BENDLETON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
907 BENDLETON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 BENDLETON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 907 BENDLETON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 907 BENDLETON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 907 BENDLETON Drive offers parking.
Does 907 BENDLETON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 BENDLETON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 BENDLETON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 907 BENDLETON Drive has a pool.
Does 907 BENDLETON Drive have accessible units?
No, 907 BENDLETON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 907 BENDLETON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 BENDLETON Drive has units with dishwashers.
