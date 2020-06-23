All apartments in Woodstock
832 Society Court

832 Society Court · No Longer Available
Location

832 Society Court, Woodstock, GA 30188
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
game room
parking
garage
Awesome location ! Walk to downtown Woodstock events and the Outlet mall. Two master suites on upper floor with laundry - kitchen has granite, hardwood, nice appliances and you can walk out to deck. Pretty trim, large windows overlooking the courtyard and a cozy fireplace make the main living area special! The oversized 2 car garage and large bonus room give lots of storage options. Will you use as an office? craft room? workout room? game room? Great floorplan, great schools, great access for commute - what are you waiting for? Call to lease today!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

