832 Society Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym game room parking garage

Awesome location ! Walk to downtown Woodstock events and the Outlet mall. Two master suites on upper floor with laundry - kitchen has granite, hardwood, nice appliances and you can walk out to deck. Pretty trim, large windows overlooking the courtyard and a cozy fireplace make the main living area special! The oversized 2 car garage and large bonus room give lots of storage options. Will you use as an office? craft room? workout room? game room? Great floorplan, great schools, great access for commute - what are you waiting for? Call to lease today!