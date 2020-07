Amenities

dishwasher garage pool playground tennis court microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Welcome to The Park at Kingsgate! A fantastic location with swim/tennis and a playground for the kids. Located just off of 92 and Trickum rd this home features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths with a great room, separate dining room and an eat in kitchen with a pantry. This home features a huge Master closet, garden tub with a separate shower and double vanity. Also has a large fenced in yard.