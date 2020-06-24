All apartments in Woodstock
Find more places like 612 Market Place- SOLD 2/25/2019.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodstock, GA
/
612 Market Place- SOLD 2/25/2019
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

612 Market Place- SOLD 2/25/2019

612 Market Place Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodstock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

612 Market Place Lane, Woodstock, GA 30188
Ridgewalk

Amenities

fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
Spacious Townhome in Woodstock! - SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN PRIVATE COMMUNITY ONLY MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN WOODSTOCK & 575 * BRIGHT CHEERY FLOORPLAN * FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM * MASTER BATH W/GARDEN TUB *NEW CARPET. FINISHED LOWER LEVEL WITH BEDROOM AND FULL BATH

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4269758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Market Place- SOLD 2/25/2019 have any available units?
612 Market Place- SOLD 2/25/2019 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
Is 612 Market Place- SOLD 2/25/2019 currently offering any rent specials?
612 Market Place- SOLD 2/25/2019 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Market Place- SOLD 2/25/2019 pet-friendly?
No, 612 Market Place- SOLD 2/25/2019 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 612 Market Place- SOLD 2/25/2019 offer parking?
No, 612 Market Place- SOLD 2/25/2019 does not offer parking.
Does 612 Market Place- SOLD 2/25/2019 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Market Place- SOLD 2/25/2019 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Market Place- SOLD 2/25/2019 have a pool?
No, 612 Market Place- SOLD 2/25/2019 does not have a pool.
Does 612 Market Place- SOLD 2/25/2019 have accessible units?
No, 612 Market Place- SOLD 2/25/2019 does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Market Place- SOLD 2/25/2019 have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 Market Place- SOLD 2/25/2019 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 Market Place- SOLD 2/25/2019 have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 Market Place- SOLD 2/25/2019 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir
Woodstock, GA 30188
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30189
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
260 Woodstock
260 Chambers St
Woodstock, GA 30188

Similar Pages

Woodstock 1 BedroomsWoodstock 2 Bedrooms
Woodstock Apartments with GymWoodstock Apartments with Parking
Woodstock Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College