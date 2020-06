Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Rare 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths rental in gated, swim/tennis community. Home comes with 2 car garages, granite counter-top in kitchen, large family room with fireplace open to breakfast area. Hardwood throughout first floor. First floor has 1 bedroom and full bath. Master bedroom on 2nd floor with relaxing garden tub bath & large walk-in closet. Laundry room upstairs. Private backyard with wooded views. Great schools and location. Convenient to highways and shopping. No sign in yard. Short term lease option available.