All apartments in Woodstock
Find more places like 561 Ridge View Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodstock, GA
/
561 Ridge View Crossing
Last updated January 24 2020 at 1:06 AM

561 Ridge View Crossing

561 Ridge View Xing · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodstock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

561 Ridge View Xing, Woodstock, GA 30188
River Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Great house located in the sought after community of River Park. This lovely home & community are a short drive to 575, the Outlet Mall, Rope Mill Park for Hiking and Mountain Biking.
* This home is occupied, please do not disturb.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 561 Ridge View Crossing have any available units?
561 Ridge View Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 561 Ridge View Crossing have?
Some of 561 Ridge View Crossing's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 561 Ridge View Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
561 Ridge View Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 Ridge View Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 561 Ridge View Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 561 Ridge View Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 561 Ridge View Crossing offers parking.
Does 561 Ridge View Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 561 Ridge View Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 Ridge View Crossing have a pool?
No, 561 Ridge View Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 561 Ridge View Crossing have accessible units?
No, 561 Ridge View Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 561 Ridge View Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 561 Ridge View Crossing has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30189
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir
Woodstock, GA 30188
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
Avonlea At Towne Lake
1000 Avonlea Pl
Woodstock, GA 30189

Similar Pages

Woodstock 1 BedroomsWoodstock 2 Bedrooms
Woodstock Apartments with GymWoodstock Apartments with Parking
Woodstock Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College