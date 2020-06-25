All apartments in Woodstock
538 Georgia Way

538 Georgia Way · No Longer Available
Location

538 Georgia Way, Woodstock, GA 30188
River Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Townhouse in a fantastic location!Only minutes from I-575 and Downtown Woodstock.Open floor plan,with lots of natural light and hardwood floors throughout main level.Kitchen with Brand New Stainless Steel appliances,lots of storage and view to family room.Powder room and Coat closet on main.Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.Master bath w/double vanities and garden tub and shower.Laundry room conveniently located on the second floor.New Carpets and paint throughout the whole house.Neighborhood offers pool,tennis courts,playground,gym and clubhouse!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 538 Georgia Way have any available units?
538 Georgia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 538 Georgia Way have?
Some of 538 Georgia Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 538 Georgia Way currently offering any rent specials?
538 Georgia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 Georgia Way pet-friendly?
No, 538 Georgia Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 538 Georgia Way offer parking?
No, 538 Georgia Way does not offer parking.
Does 538 Georgia Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 538 Georgia Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 Georgia Way have a pool?
Yes, 538 Georgia Way has a pool.
Does 538 Georgia Way have accessible units?
No, 538 Georgia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 538 Georgia Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 538 Georgia Way has units with dishwashers.

