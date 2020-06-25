538 Georgia Way.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

Beautiful Townhouse in a fantastic location!Only minutes from I-575 and Downtown Woodstock.Open floor plan,with lots of natural light and hardwood floors throughout main level.Kitchen with Brand New Stainless Steel appliances,lots of storage and view to family room.Powder room and Coat closet on main.Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.Master bath w/double vanities and garden tub and shower.Laundry room conveniently located on the second floor.New Carpets and paint throughout the whole house.Neighborhood offers pool,tennis courts,playground,gym and clubhouse!