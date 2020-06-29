All apartments in Woodstock
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

527 Quinn Drive

527 Quinn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

527 Quinn Drive, Woodstock, GA 30188
Ridgewalk

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
pool
playground
carpet
Great location and beautiful home! - Beautiful house! This 4 beds and 2.5 baths is walking distance to the new Woodstock Outlet. Main level offers Open Concept view from Kitchen to Breakfast Room, to Family Room & Separate Dining Rm. All bedrooms are upstairs including laundry room. New fresh paint throughout the house and new carpet. Fenced in backyard. HOA provides Swimming, playground, sidewalks, street lights. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. To schedule a self showing please call 678-929-4345.

(RLNE5166382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 Quinn Drive have any available units?
527 Quinn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 527 Quinn Drive have?
Some of 527 Quinn Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 Quinn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
527 Quinn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 Quinn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 527 Quinn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 527 Quinn Drive offer parking?
No, 527 Quinn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 527 Quinn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 Quinn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 Quinn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 527 Quinn Drive has a pool.
Does 527 Quinn Drive have accessible units?
No, 527 Quinn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 527 Quinn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 527 Quinn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
