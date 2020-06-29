527 Quinn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location and beautiful home! - Beautiful house! This 4 beds and 2.5 baths is walking distance to the new Woodstock Outlet. Main level offers Open Concept view from Kitchen to Breakfast Room, to Family Room & Separate Dining Rm. All bedrooms are upstairs including laundry room. New fresh paint throughout the house and new carpet. Fenced in backyard. HOA provides Swimming, playground, sidewalks, street lights. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. To schedule a self showing please call 678-929-4345.



(RLNE5166382)