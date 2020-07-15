All apartments in Woodstock
Last updated August 2 2019 at 11:38 AM

521 Elkhorn Place

521 Elkhorn Plc · No Longer Available
Location

521 Elkhorn Plc, Woodstock, GA 30189

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Hurry this one will not last! Incredible 4 bed 2.5 home just minutes from the Outlets of Atlanta, restaurants, Costco, downtown Woodstock, and the Interstate. Great Woodstock schools. Amazing HOA amenities include clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, and playground.This is a maintenance free home where you will enjoy free landscaping services, pest control, and new air filters delivered to your front door every 60 days!! Furniture in photos are available for purchase. Please inquire if interested
Ring door bell included!
Yard maintenance and pest control included in rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Elkhorn Place have any available units?
521 Elkhorn Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 Elkhorn Place have?
Some of 521 Elkhorn Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Elkhorn Place currently offering any rent specials?
521 Elkhorn Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Elkhorn Place pet-friendly?
No, 521 Elkhorn Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 521 Elkhorn Place offer parking?
No, 521 Elkhorn Place does not offer parking.
Does 521 Elkhorn Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 Elkhorn Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Elkhorn Place have a pool?
Yes, 521 Elkhorn Place has a pool.
Does 521 Elkhorn Place have accessible units?
No, 521 Elkhorn Place does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Elkhorn Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 Elkhorn Place has units with dishwashers.
