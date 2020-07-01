517 Mullein Trace

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Wow! Wow! Wow! Rent a BRAND NEW HOME??? Unheard of! This unit has been totally renovated from the ground up!!! NEW FLOORS, NEW KITCHEN, NEW PAINT!!! Look at the pictures and you will fall in love with this amazing home, super clean, and ready-to-move-in! NEW neutral laminate flooring throughout main level, AMAZING kitchen features white cabinets, new stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite countertops! ALL NEW CARPET upstairs and also beautifully renovated baths, with granite and new cabinetry! Apply today! Min 24 months rent.