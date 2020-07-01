All apartments in Woodstock
Last updated March 26 2020 at 11:58 PM

517 Mullein Trace

517 Mullen Trace · No Longer Available
Location

517 Mullen Trace, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Wow! Wow! Wow! Rent a BRAND NEW HOME??? Unheard of! This unit has been totally renovated from the ground up!!! NEW FLOORS, NEW KITCHEN, NEW PAINT!!! Look at the pictures and you will fall in love with this amazing home, super clean, and ready-to-move-in! NEW neutral laminate flooring throughout main level, AMAZING kitchen features white cabinets, new stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite countertops! ALL NEW CARPET upstairs and also beautifully renovated baths, with granite and new cabinetry! Apply today! Min 24 months rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Mullein Trace have any available units?
517 Mullein Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 Mullein Trace have?
Some of 517 Mullein Trace's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Mullein Trace currently offering any rent specials?
517 Mullein Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Mullein Trace pet-friendly?
No, 517 Mullein Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 517 Mullein Trace offer parking?
No, 517 Mullein Trace does not offer parking.
Does 517 Mullein Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Mullein Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Mullein Trace have a pool?
No, 517 Mullein Trace does not have a pool.
Does 517 Mullein Trace have accessible units?
No, 517 Mullein Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Mullein Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 Mullein Trace has units with dishwashers.

