514 Mullein Trace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newly updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in sought after Woodlands. Brand new granite countertops in Kitchen and all new stainless steel appliances will be put in. All new laminate hardwoods throughout home. Easy care. Open floor plan with 2 story, great room, high ceiling with wall of windows and open to kitchen and breakfast bar. Rocking chair front porch, and private back screened porch! Private backyard backs to nature preserve! Great location right off of Hwy 92. Back entrance. Close to shopping, restaurants and not far from downtown Woodstock and Roswell.