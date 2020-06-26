All apartments in Woodstock
Woodstock, GA
514 Mullein Trace
Last updated July 15 2019 at 11:33 AM

514 Mullein Trace

514 Mullein Trc · No Longer Available
Woodstock
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

514 Mullein Trc, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Newly updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in sought after Woodlands. Brand new granite countertops in Kitchen and all new stainless steel appliances will be put in. All new laminate hardwoods throughout home. Easy care. Open floor plan with 2 story, great room, high ceiling with wall of windows and open to kitchen and breakfast bar. Rocking chair front porch, and private back screened porch! Private backyard backs to nature preserve! Great location right off of Hwy 92. Back entrance. Close to shopping, restaurants and not far from downtown Woodstock and Roswell.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Mullein Trace have any available units?
514 Mullein Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 Mullein Trace have?
Some of 514 Mullein Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Mullein Trace currently offering any rent specials?
514 Mullein Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Mullein Trace pet-friendly?
No, 514 Mullein Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 514 Mullein Trace offer parking?
Yes, 514 Mullein Trace offers parking.
Does 514 Mullein Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Mullein Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Mullein Trace have a pool?
No, 514 Mullein Trace does not have a pool.
Does 514 Mullein Trace have accessible units?
No, 514 Mullein Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Mullein Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 Mullein Trace has units with dishwashers.
