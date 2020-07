Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Great new rental in Woodstock! Spacious and Move in ready home with upgrades galore! Beautiful open floor plan with hardwood floors, lovely master suite on main level with en-suite bath, updated kitchen with granite counters and open to family room /dining room with access to the backyard, spacious secondary bedrooms on the 2nd floors with ample closet space. You are just steps away from the community pool and tennis!