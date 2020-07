Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool garage tennis court

Sought After Location and Community! 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Craftsman Style Townhouse and End Unit!! Distressed Pine Floors Throughout. Beautiful Open Air Courtyard Lets in Lots of Natural Light. Low Maintenance Living at it's Very Best! Yard Work and Trash Included in Rent. Excellent Amenities Package Includes Swim/Tennis, Clubhouse and Playground! Convenient to I-575, Outlet Mall, Dining, Downtown Woodstock, Nature Trails and Much More!