402 Waverly Place

Wynchase Subdivision - Easy access to Woodstock / Alpharetta / Hwy 92 and Neese Rd. This adorable home tucked in the back of the highly sought after Wynchase subdivision is a must see. Features include hardwood floors throughout the downstairs, large family room w/ fireplace, separate dining room living room, updated kitchen, separate laundry room, media room, large fenced backyard, and much more. A small mature dog is negotiable / no smokers please. The home is in the Little River Elementary, Mill Creek Middle and River Ridge High School, school districts.



Travel north on I-575 to the Hwy 92 exit #7 and turn right. Travel 2.5 miles to the light at Neese Rd and turn left. Travel mile to Edinburgh Ln, turn left to Melrose Circle, to Waverly Place.



(RLNE5649165)