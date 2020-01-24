All apartments in Woodstock
Woodstock, GA
402 Waverly Place
402 Waverly Place

402 Waverly Pl · No Longer Available
Location

402 Waverly Pl, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
media room
Wynchase Subdivision - Easy access to Woodstock / Alpharetta / Hwy 92 and Neese Rd. This adorable home tucked in the back of the highly sought after Wynchase subdivision is a must see. Features include hardwood floors throughout the downstairs, large family room w/ fireplace, separate dining room living room, updated kitchen, separate laundry room, media room, large fenced backyard, and much more. A small mature dog is negotiable / no smokers please. The home is in the Little River Elementary, Mill Creek Middle and River Ridge High School, school districts.

Travel north on I-575 to the Hwy 92 exit #7 and turn right. Travel 2.5 miles to the light at Neese Rd and turn left. Travel mile to Edinburgh Ln, turn left to Melrose Circle, to Waverly Place.

(RLNE5649165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

