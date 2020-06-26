360 Chambers St, Unit 411 Cherokee County

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel pool

Coming Soon! Exclusive Top Floor 1BR/1BA Condo Opportunity in the Heart of Downtown Woodstock! - Available July 5! Spacious QUIET TOP FLOOR BACK location with a View! 1BR/1BA in the Heart of Downtown Woodstock - LIFESTYLE Included! Walk to Restaurants, Night-Life, Shopping, Parks & the New Outdoor Amphitheater!



Luxury Condo Features Hardwood Floors, Tile Accents, High Ceilings and Beautiful Trim Package. Stunning Kitchen Features Natural Maple Cabinets, Stainless Appliances, Granite Countertops and Breakfast Bar with Stylish Pendant Lighting. Roomy Master BR Features Oversized Windows with View and Full Bath Features Ceramic Tile Floors, Roomy Double Shower, Master Closet and Laundry Room Including Washer/Dryer Units. Large Windows Offer Excellent Natural Light and a Coveted Top Floor View Throughout. Covered Parking, Elevators and Interior Hallways Create the Perfect In-Town Experience OTP. Controlled Access Throughout. Fantastic Community Amenities: Swimming Pool, Private Park, Amphitheatre, Resident Events and More! This is Your Opportunity for Instant Walkable Access to Some of the Area's BEST Restaurants and Nightlife. Don't Wait, This One Won't Last!



Move In/ Move out Fee = $350



Online Leasing Only: For Leasing Information- When a property is available, click view details and then contact us to fill out in inquiry form. We will contact you based on availability and qualifications from there. Please Do Not Contact Vineyard Property Managements Office Regarding Availability or Information Regarding a Property. If You Do Not See It On Our Website, www.vineyardatlanta.com It Is No Longer Available. Other websites may not have up to date information.



We do not accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



Application Qualifications: (note all occupants above the age of 18 must fill out an application and be on the lease)

Must have a minimum credit score of 625, collection accounts may disqualify

Must make at least 3x the monthly rent (can be combined between applicants)

Must have a minimum of 2 years, excellent rental history or mortgage history, evictions or housing collection debt will not be accepted.

Co-Signers will not be accepted for lack of meeting credit criteria

Application fees are non-refundable regardless of selection decision

Hold Deposit (once approved) is equal to 1 month of rent



No Pets Allowed



