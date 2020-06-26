All apartments in Woodstock
360 Chambers St, Unit 411 Cherokee County

360 Chambers St · No Longer Available
Location

360 Chambers St, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
media room
Coming Soon! Exclusive Top Floor 1BR/1BA Condo Opportunity in the Heart of Downtown Woodstock! - Available July 5! Spacious QUIET TOP FLOOR BACK location with a View! 1BR/1BA in the Heart of Downtown Woodstock - LIFESTYLE Included! Walk to Restaurants, Night-Life, Shopping, Parks & the New Outdoor Amphitheater!

Luxury Condo Features Hardwood Floors, Tile Accents, High Ceilings and Beautiful Trim Package. Stunning Kitchen Features Natural Maple Cabinets, Stainless Appliances, Granite Countertops and Breakfast Bar with Stylish Pendant Lighting. Roomy Master BR Features Oversized Windows with View and Full Bath Features Ceramic Tile Floors, Roomy Double Shower, Master Closet and Laundry Room Including Washer/Dryer Units. Large Windows Offer Excellent Natural Light and a Coveted Top Floor View Throughout. Covered Parking, Elevators and Interior Hallways Create the Perfect In-Town Experience OTP. Controlled Access Throughout. Fantastic Community Amenities: Swimming Pool, Private Park, Amphitheatre, Resident Events and More! This is Your Opportunity for Instant Walkable Access to Some of the Area's BEST Restaurants and Nightlife. Don't Wait, This One Won't Last!

Move In/ Move out Fee = $350

Online Leasing Only: For Leasing Information- When a property is available, click view details and then contact us to fill out in inquiry form. We will contact you based on availability and qualifications from there. Please Do Not Contact Vineyard Property Managements Office Regarding Availability or Information Regarding a Property. If You Do Not See It On Our Website, www.vineyardatlanta.com It Is No Longer Available. Other websites may not have up to date information.

We do not accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

Application Qualifications: (note all occupants above the age of 18 must fill out an application and be on the lease)
Must have a minimum credit score of 625, collection accounts may disqualify
Must make at least 3x the monthly rent (can be combined between applicants)
Must have a minimum of 2 years, excellent rental history or mortgage history, evictions or housing collection debt will not be accepted.
Co-Signers will not be accepted for lack of meeting credit criteria
Application fees are non-refundable regardless of selection decision
Hold Deposit (once approved) is equal to 1 month of rent

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3294807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Chambers St, Unit 411 Cherokee County have any available units?
360 Chambers St, Unit 411 Cherokee County doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 Chambers St, Unit 411 Cherokee County have?
Some of 360 Chambers St, Unit 411 Cherokee County's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Chambers St, Unit 411 Cherokee County currently offering any rent specials?
360 Chambers St, Unit 411 Cherokee County is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Chambers St, Unit 411 Cherokee County pet-friendly?
No, 360 Chambers St, Unit 411 Cherokee County is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 360 Chambers St, Unit 411 Cherokee County offer parking?
Yes, 360 Chambers St, Unit 411 Cherokee County offers parking.
Does 360 Chambers St, Unit 411 Cherokee County have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 Chambers St, Unit 411 Cherokee County offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Chambers St, Unit 411 Cherokee County have a pool?
Yes, 360 Chambers St, Unit 411 Cherokee County has a pool.
Does 360 Chambers St, Unit 411 Cherokee County have accessible units?
No, 360 Chambers St, Unit 411 Cherokee County does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Chambers St, Unit 411 Cherokee County have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 Chambers St, Unit 411 Cherokee County does not have units with dishwashers.
