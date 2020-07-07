330 Burdock Trace

Amenities
WOW! Awesome rental home, not your typical rental by no means! Hardwoods throughout 1st! Custom wood work in separate dining rm. Open, light and bright kitchen w/granite, stainless appliances, pantry, tiled back splash and completely open to 2 story family rm! Gorgeous 3 season sun room w/vaulted ceiling! Nicely sized master bedroom w/vaulted ceiling. Large master bathroom w/double vanities, separate shower and large walk in closet. Park like back yd w/fire pit, fenced, private and large. Second to none amenities in neighborhood!