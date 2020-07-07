330 Burdock Trace

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking

WOW! Awesome rental home, not your typical rental by no means! Hardwoods throughout 1st! Custom wood work in separate dining rm. Open, light and bright kitchen w/granite, stainless appliances, pantry, tiled back splash and completely open to 2 story family rm! Gorgeous 3 season sun room w/vaulted ceiling! Nicely sized master bedroom w/vaulted ceiling. Large master bathroom w/double vanities, separate shower and large walk in closet. Park like back yd w/fire pit, fenced, private and large. Second to none amenities in neighborhood!