All apartments in Woodstock
Find more places like 330 Burdock Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodstock, GA
/
330 Burdock Trace
Last updated November 18 2019 at 6:00 AM

330 Burdock Trace

330 Burdock Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodstock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

330 Burdock Trace, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
WOW! Awesome rental home, not your typical rental by no means! Hardwoods throughout 1st! Custom wood work in separate dining rm. Open, light and bright kitchen w/granite, stainless appliances, pantry, tiled back splash and completely open to 2 story family rm! Gorgeous 3 season sun room w/vaulted ceiling! Nicely sized master bedroom w/vaulted ceiling. Large master bathroom w/double vanities, separate shower and large walk in closet. Park like back yd w/fire pit, fenced, private and large. Second to none amenities in neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Burdock Trace have any available units?
330 Burdock Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 Burdock Trace have?
Some of 330 Burdock Trace's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Burdock Trace currently offering any rent specials?
330 Burdock Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Burdock Trace pet-friendly?
No, 330 Burdock Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 330 Burdock Trace offer parking?
Yes, 330 Burdock Trace offers parking.
Does 330 Burdock Trace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 Burdock Trace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Burdock Trace have a pool?
No, 330 Burdock Trace does not have a pool.
Does 330 Burdock Trace have accessible units?
No, 330 Burdock Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Burdock Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 Burdock Trace has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30189
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir
Woodstock, GA 30188
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188
Avonlea At Towne Lake
1000 Avonlea Pl
Woodstock, GA 30189

Similar Pages

Woodstock 1 BedroomsWoodstock 2 Bedrooms
Woodstock Apartments with GymWoodstock Apartments with Parking
Woodstock Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College