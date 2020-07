Amenities

garage pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 05/18/19! Newer 4 bed + bonus room/office, 2.5 bath "Sierra" model home featuring, 2 car garage, large open kitchen, community pool, tennis courts, & clubhouse. I-75 North to I-575. Exit at Town Lake Parkway (Exit 8) and turn right. Turn left onto Woodstock Parkway. At 1st light turn right onto Ridgewalk Parkway. Turn right onto Ridge Trail. Whitfield is on the left.