Woodstock, GA
290 Balaban Circle
Last updated March 2 2020 at 10:50 PM

290 Balaban Circle

290 Balaban Circle · No Longer Available
Location

290 Balaban Circle, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome to your little slice of heaven! This townhome features hardwood throughout the open floor plan on the main level. This bright and beautiful living room has a working fireplace and great view of the fenced-in backyard and the kitchen. The kitchen offers a great amount of cabinet space and a breakfast area. The master room has gorgeous vaulted ceilings and three big windows. The master bath offers a double vanity and a walk-in closet! Don't let this rental getaway, schedule a tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 Balaban Circle have any available units?
290 Balaban Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 290 Balaban Circle have?
Some of 290 Balaban Circle's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 Balaban Circle currently offering any rent specials?
290 Balaban Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 Balaban Circle pet-friendly?
No, 290 Balaban Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 290 Balaban Circle offer parking?
No, 290 Balaban Circle does not offer parking.
Does 290 Balaban Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 290 Balaban Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 Balaban Circle have a pool?
No, 290 Balaban Circle does not have a pool.
Does 290 Balaban Circle have accessible units?
No, 290 Balaban Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 290 Balaban Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 290 Balaban Circle has units with dishwashers.
