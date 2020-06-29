290 Balaban Circle

Amenities
Welcome to your little slice of heaven! This townhome features hardwood throughout the open floor plan on the main level. This bright and beautiful living room has a working fireplace and great view of the fenced-in backyard and the kitchen. The kitchen offers a great amount of cabinet space and a breakfast area. The master room has gorgeous vaulted ceilings and three big windows. The master bath offers a double vanity and a walk-in closet! Don't let this rental getaway, schedule a tour today.