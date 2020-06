Amenities

Sought after River Park Subdivision! Home with beautiful brick entryway; Hardwoods on main level with grand 2 story living/dining room. Kitchen features breakfast bar with view to the Family Room w/Fireplace. Paved back patio. End lot with space on the side of the house to play. Amazing amenities for River Park include, 6 lighted tennis courts, large pool, gym, 2 basketball courts, playground, & clubhouse. Conveniently located to shopping, schools & highway.