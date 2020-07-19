All apartments in Woodstock
213 Mincey Way

Location

213 Mincey Way, Woodstock, GA 30188
Ridgewalk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Hard to find Ranch, move in condition, 3 beds 2 baths, Spacious entrance Foyer, Split bedroom plan, large master with double vanities and whirlpool tub and Walk in closet, Large Vaulted Eat-in kitchen is Open to Spacious Family Room, which is great for entertaining. Large vaulted Family Room has Fireplace., Separate Dining room. Covered patio overlooks yard. Home is located right beside neighborhood Swimming pool. Great location near downtown Woodstock, Outlet Mall. I-575 and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Mincey Way have any available units?
213 Mincey Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 Mincey Way have?
Some of 213 Mincey Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Mincey Way currently offering any rent specials?
213 Mincey Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Mincey Way pet-friendly?
No, 213 Mincey Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 213 Mincey Way offer parking?
Yes, 213 Mincey Way offers parking.
Does 213 Mincey Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Mincey Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Mincey Way have a pool?
Yes, 213 Mincey Way has a pool.
Does 213 Mincey Way have accessible units?
No, 213 Mincey Way does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Mincey Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Mincey Way has units with dishwashers.
