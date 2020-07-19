213 Mincey Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Hard to find Ranch, move in condition, 3 beds 2 baths, Spacious entrance Foyer, Split bedroom plan, large master with double vanities and whirlpool tub and Walk in closet, Large Vaulted Eat-in kitchen is Open to Spacious Family Room, which is great for entertaining. Large vaulted Family Room has Fireplace., Separate Dining room. Covered patio overlooks yard. Home is located right beside neighborhood Swimming pool. Great location near downtown Woodstock, Outlet Mall. I-575 and restaurants.