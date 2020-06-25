207 Swanee Lane

Amenities
2BR/2.5BA with Loft - Property Id: 137975
2BR/2.5BA home with a loft! This beautiful southwest facing corner unit is nestled in the cul-de-sac of the peaceful Riverpark community. With vaulted ceilings and updated amenities like granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and modern light fixtures, you'll love this spacious single-family home.
The home is available for immediate move-in. Give us a call if you have any questions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137975p
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5027505)