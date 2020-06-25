All apartments in Woodstock
Find more places like 207 Swanee Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodstock, GA
/
207 Swanee Lane
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:42 AM

207 Swanee Lane

207 Swanee Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodstock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

207 Swanee Lane, Woodstock, GA 30188
River Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
2BR/2.5BA with Loft - Property Id: 137975

2BR/2.5BA home with a loft! This beautiful southwest facing corner unit is nestled in the cul-de-sac of the peaceful Riverpark community. With vaulted ceilings and updated amenities like granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and modern light fixtures, you'll love this spacious single-family home.

The home is available for immediate move-in. Give us a call if you have any questions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137975p
Property Id 137975

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5027505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Swanee Lane have any available units?
207 Swanee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 Swanee Lane have?
Some of 207 Swanee Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Swanee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
207 Swanee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Swanee Lane pet-friendly?
No, 207 Swanee Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 207 Swanee Lane offer parking?
No, 207 Swanee Lane does not offer parking.
Does 207 Swanee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 Swanee Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Swanee Lane have a pool?
No, 207 Swanee Lane does not have a pool.
Does 207 Swanee Lane have accessible units?
No, 207 Swanee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Swanee Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Swanee Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30189
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir
Woodstock, GA 30188

Similar Pages

Woodstock 1 BedroomsWoodstock 2 Bedrooms
Woodstock Apartments with GymWoodstock Apartments with Parking
Woodstock Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College