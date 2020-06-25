207 Cleavers Close

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

If you have been looking for serenity, look no farther! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in sought after Woodlands subdivision with fantastic amenities. Enjoy breathtaking sunrises in the huge, private, beautifully landscaped backyard. This home has been lovingly maintained by the original owner. Enjoy an open living space, plus formal living and dining rooms. Hardwood throughout main floor, soaring 2 story ceiling in the Family room and a vaulted Master Bedroom make this home a true treasure.