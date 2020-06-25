All apartments in Woodstock
207 Cleavers Close
207 Cleavers Close

207 Cleavers Close · No Longer Available
Location

207 Cleavers Close, Woodstock, GA 30188

If you have been looking for serenity, look no farther! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in sought after Woodlands subdivision with fantastic amenities. Enjoy breathtaking sunrises in the huge, private, beautifully landscaped backyard. This home has been lovingly maintained by the original owner. Enjoy an open living space, plus formal living and dining rooms. Hardwood throughout main floor, soaring 2 story ceiling in the Family room and a vaulted Master Bedroom make this home a true treasure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Cleavers Close have any available units?
207 Cleavers Close doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
Is 207 Cleavers Close currently offering any rent specials?
207 Cleavers Close is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Cleavers Close pet-friendly?
No, 207 Cleavers Close is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 207 Cleavers Close offer parking?
Yes, 207 Cleavers Close offers parking.
Does 207 Cleavers Close have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Cleavers Close does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Cleavers Close have a pool?
No, 207 Cleavers Close does not have a pool.
Does 207 Cleavers Close have accessible units?
No, 207 Cleavers Close does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Cleavers Close have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Cleavers Close does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Cleavers Close have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Cleavers Close does not have units with air conditioning.
