All apartments in Woodstock
Find more places like 204 Village Square Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodstock, GA
/
204 Village Square Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

204 Village Square Drive

204 Village Square Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodstock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

204 Village Square Drive, Woodstock, GA 30188
Weatherstone

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
204 Village Square Drive Available 06/01/20 Woodstock townhome in Swim/Tennis Community - 3 or 4 bedrooms - Spacious end-unit town home in swim/tennis community! Home has 3 bedrooms upstairs (including the master) and a 4th on the lower level, which is perfect for a bedroom, home office, guest area or playroom. Kitchen w/ island, pantry & stainless steel appliances opens to great room/dining room combo. Fireplace in great room. Go upstairs to the master bedroom which has vaulted ceilings, 2 spacious closets and private bathroom. Other 2 bedrooms have their own bathroom as well. 2-car garage. Walk out deck, on back. Swimming pool and play areas are in the community as well. Easy access to Hwy 92, I-575, downtown Woodstock, Marietta and Historic Roswell. This is in the center of it all! Each new lease has a one time $55 move in fee due on or before move-in.

SCHOOLS: Little River Elementary, Mill Creek Middle, River Ridge High

PETS: Not likely but small dogs may be allowed. Call for details

SQ/FT: 1,900

YEAR: Built in 2003

Not the one? - Search again https://www.wilcher1.com/search

(RLNE3838046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Village Square Drive have any available units?
204 Village Square Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 Village Square Drive have?
Some of 204 Village Square Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Village Square Drive currently offering any rent specials?
204 Village Square Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Village Square Drive pet-friendly?
No, 204 Village Square Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 204 Village Square Drive offer parking?
Yes, 204 Village Square Drive offers parking.
Does 204 Village Square Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Village Square Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Village Square Drive have a pool?
Yes, 204 Village Square Drive has a pool.
Does 204 Village Square Drive have accessible units?
No, 204 Village Square Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Village Square Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Village Square Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir
Woodstock, GA 30188
Avonlea At Towne Lake
1000 Avonlea Pl
Woodstock, GA 30189
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30189

Similar Pages

Woodstock 1 BedroomsWoodstock 2 Bedrooms
Woodstock Apartments with GymWoodstock Apartments with Parking
Woodstock Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College