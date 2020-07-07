Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

204 Village Square Drive Available 06/01/20 Woodstock townhome in Swim/Tennis Community - 3 or 4 bedrooms - Spacious end-unit town home in swim/tennis community! Home has 3 bedrooms upstairs (including the master) and a 4th on the lower level, which is perfect for a bedroom, home office, guest area or playroom. Kitchen w/ island, pantry & stainless steel appliances opens to great room/dining room combo. Fireplace in great room. Go upstairs to the master bedroom which has vaulted ceilings, 2 spacious closets and private bathroom. Other 2 bedrooms have their own bathroom as well. 2-car garage. Walk out deck, on back. Swimming pool and play areas are in the community as well. Easy access to Hwy 92, I-575, downtown Woodstock, Marietta and Historic Roswell. This is in the center of it all! Each new lease has a one time $55 move in fee due on or before move-in.



SCHOOLS: Little River Elementary, Mill Creek Middle, River Ridge High



PETS: Not likely but small dogs may be allowed. Call for details



SQ/FT: 1,900



YEAR: Built in 2003



Not the one? - Search again https://www.wilcher1.com/search



(RLNE3838046)