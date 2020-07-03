142 Maple Creek Way

Amenities

Spring Creek Place Subdivision - Brand new never lived in home, nestled in the highly sought-after Spring Creek Place Subdivision. Features include a huge family room with gas log fireplace, separate dining room off kitchen with SS appliances, Granite counter tops and more. Hardwood floors throughout. Stunning master suite with vaulted ceiling, luxurious master bath with dual vanities, separate shower and huge walk-in closet. No Pets; no smokers please. This home is in the Little River, Mill Creek Middle and River Ridge High School, school districts



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5692793)