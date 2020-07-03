All apartments in Woodstock
Find more places like 142 Maple Creek Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodstock, GA
/
142 Maple Creek Way
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

142 Maple Creek Way

142 Maple Creek Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodstock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

142 Maple Creek Way, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Spring Creek Place Subdivision - Brand new never lived in home, nestled in the highly sought-after Spring Creek Place Subdivision. Features include a huge family room with gas log fireplace, separate dining room off kitchen with SS appliances, Granite counter tops and more. Hardwood floors throughout. Stunning master suite with vaulted ceiling, luxurious master bath with dual vanities, separate shower and huge walk-in closet. No Pets; no smokers please. This home is in the Little River, Mill Creek Middle and River Ridge High School, school districts

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5692793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Maple Creek Way have any available units?
142 Maple Creek Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 142 Maple Creek Way have?
Some of 142 Maple Creek Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Maple Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
142 Maple Creek Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Maple Creek Way pet-friendly?
No, 142 Maple Creek Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 142 Maple Creek Way offer parking?
No, 142 Maple Creek Way does not offer parking.
Does 142 Maple Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Maple Creek Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Maple Creek Way have a pool?
No, 142 Maple Creek Way does not have a pool.
Does 142 Maple Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 142 Maple Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Maple Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 Maple Creek Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30189
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188
Avonlea At Towne Lake
1000 Avonlea Pl
Woodstock, GA 30189
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir
Woodstock, GA 30188

Similar Pages

Woodstock 1 BedroomsWoodstock 2 Bedrooms
Woodstock Apartments with GymWoodstock Apartments with Parking
Woodstock Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College