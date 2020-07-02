All apartments in Woodstock
Last updated January 7 2020 at 4:33 AM

132 Regent Place

132 Regent Pl · No Longer Available
Location

132 Regent Pl, Woodstock, GA 30188
Weatherstone

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Vacant ready for immediate occupancy. Open floor plan with spacious living area w/ fireplace and laminate wood floors throughout main level. Kitchen has been renovated with granite counter tops, newer s/s appliances and brand new refrigerator. New carpet throughout upper level. Oversized master bedroom Master bathroom renovated with tile floors, tile shower and bathtub surround. Large walk-in closet. One of the few units that is fully fenced. Tenant will access to swim tennis Pets on a case by case basis with a pet deposit. Great location and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Regent Place have any available units?
132 Regent Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 Regent Place have?
Some of 132 Regent Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Regent Place currently offering any rent specials?
132 Regent Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Regent Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 Regent Place is pet friendly.
Does 132 Regent Place offer parking?
Yes, 132 Regent Place offers parking.
Does 132 Regent Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Regent Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Regent Place have a pool?
Yes, 132 Regent Place has a pool.
Does 132 Regent Place have accessible units?
No, 132 Regent Place does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Regent Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Regent Place has units with dishwashers.

