132 Regent Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Vacant ready for immediate occupancy. Open floor plan with spacious living area w/ fireplace and laminate wood floors throughout main level. Kitchen has been renovated with granite counter tops, newer s/s appliances and brand new refrigerator. New carpet throughout upper level. Oversized master bedroom Master bathroom renovated with tile floors, tile shower and bathtub surround. Large walk-in closet. One of the few units that is fully fenced. Tenant will access to swim tennis Pets on a case by case basis with a pet deposit. Great location and schools.