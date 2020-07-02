132 Regent Place

Amenities
Vacant ready for immediate occupancy. Open floor plan with spacious living area w/ fireplace and laminate wood floors throughout main level. Kitchen has been renovated with granite counter tops, newer s/s appliances and brand new refrigerator. New carpet throughout upper level. Oversized master bedroom Master bathroom renovated with tile floors, tile shower and bathtub surround. Large walk-in closet. One of the few units that is fully fenced. Tenant will access to swim tennis Pets on a case by case basis with a pet deposit. Great location and schools.